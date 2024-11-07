Aces add new assistant coach to Becky Hammon’s staff after departures

Aces coach Becky Hammon began rebuilding her staff Thursday by hiring an assistant coach with USA Basketball and NBA experience.

The Aces are hiring Ty Ellis as an assistant coach, coach Becky Hammon announced Thursday.

Ellis has eight years of experience as an assistant coach with multiple USA Basketball teams, including the 2021 and 2022 USA World Cup qualifying teams under Jim Boylen. He also helped coach the 2017 gold medal-winning USA AmeriCup team alongside Jeff Van Gundy.

Ellis coached the G League’s Stockton Kings for two seasons. He was also an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season.

Ellis will fill one of two vacancies that opened on Hammon’s staff this offseason. Lead assistant Natalie Nakase left to lead the Golden State Valkyries and player development specialist Tyler Marsh was hired as the Chicago Sky’s coach.

“I’m super excited to add Ty Ellis to our coaching staff,” Hammon said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience both as a head coach and as an assistant from the NBA, G League and international play. Not only is his energy palpable, but his character and work ethic are things I highly value.”

