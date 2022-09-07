Aces advance to WNBA Finals with win in Seattle
The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night for the third consecutive time and will play in the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years.
Aces guard Chelsea Gray had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the top-seeded Aces to a 97-92 win over the No. 4 Seattle Storm in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The win secures the Aces a spot in the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years.
All-Star forward A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Aces vs. Storm
Aces win series 3-1
Game 1: Storm 76, Aces 73
Game 2: Aces 78, Storm 73
Game 3: Aces 110 Storm 98 (OT)
Game 4: Aces 97, Storm 92