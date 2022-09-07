Aces advance to WNBA Finals with win in Seattle

The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night for the third consecutive time and will play in the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) grabs Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) as center Tina Charles (31) looks on while players go for a loose ball during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) makes a basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) goes up to the basket against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots between the defense of Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird signs a "Keep Sue Fresh" shoe before Game 4 of the team's WNBA basketball playoff semifinal against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the top-seeded Aces to a 97-92 win over the No. 4 Seattle Storm in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The win secures the Aces a spot in the WNBA Finals for the second time in three years.

All-Star forward A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces.

