Aces advance to WNBA semifinals with win against Mercury

The Aces had a historic shooting performance to win Game 2 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Mercury and advance to the WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) eggs on Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner (6) while defending her during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) and Phoenix Mercury forward Kaela Davis, center left, during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, left, and Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson, right, during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson (10) during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Phoenix Mercury guard Jennie Simms (25) and Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner, center right, during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) slaps hands with Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring a 3-point shot after Wilson missed a free throw during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) claps to the crowd after a referee called a foul on the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eighth-year point guard Chelsea Gray scored 27 points and had eight assists as the No. 1-seeded Aces defeated the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury 117-80 in Game 2 of their first-round series Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The win clinches a spot in the WNBA semifinals for the Aces, who swept the best-of-three series 2-0.

Fifth-year guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

