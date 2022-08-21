Aces advance to WNBA semifinals with win against Mercury
The Aces had a historic shooting performance to win Game 2 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Mercury and advance to the WNBA semifinals.
Eighth-year point guard Chelsea Gray scored 27 points and had eight assists as the No. 1-seeded Aces defeated the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury 117-80 in Game 2 of their first-round series Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The win clinches a spot in the WNBA semifinals for the Aces, who swept the best-of-three series 2-0.
Fifth-year guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Aces.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
