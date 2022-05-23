Aces agree to multiyear extension with star point guard
Chelsea Gray has agreed to a multiyear deal with the Aces, securing another vital piece of the team’s core for the future.
The Aces made another move to secure their core for the future by signing point guard Chelsea Gray to a multiyear extension Monday.
A source close to the team said it was a two-year deal that will keep Gray, 29, with the Aces through the 2024 season.
“I’m so excited to continue my career with the Aces organization,” Gray said in a statement. “The way they treat their players is second to none. Becky (Hammon) and her staff’s vision aligns with the goals I have for myself and this team. I know my value, and I’m grateful for an organization that recognizes that as well.”
Gray, a 2021 Olympic gold medalist and 2016 WNBA Champion, originally signed with the Aces as an unrestricted free agent before the 2021 season.
The four-time all-star started all seven games entering Monday’s tipoff against the Los Angeles Sparks, averaging 11.9 points with a team-high 39 assists.
Her new contract comes just about a week after the Aces extended wing Jackie Young for two years.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.