Aces beat Phoenix Mercury, clinch 1st-round bye in WNBA playoffs

The Aces on Sunday clinched a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs with a 98-89 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury in the final game of the regular season.

Liz Cambage led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, and A’ja Wilson scored 20.

Las Vegas (21-13) as the No. 4 seed will host a playoff game at Thomas & Mack Center on Sept. 15, and play either the Chicago Sky (20-14) or the Mercury (15-19) — who play one another in the first round Sept. 11.

