96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Aces beat Phoenix Mercury, clinch 1st-round bye in WNBA playoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2019 - 3:14 pm
 

The Aces on Sunday clinched a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs with a 98-89 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury in the final game of the regular season.

Liz Cambage led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, and A’ja Wilson scored 20.

Las Vegas (21-13) as the No. 4 seed will host a playoff game at Thomas & Mack Center on Sept. 15, and play either the Chicago Sky (20-14) or the Mercury (15-19) — who play one another in the first round Sept. 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, comforts Kelsey Plum after their win against the Los Angele ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum stays steady through struggles, triumphs
By / RJ

The 5-foot-8-inch combo guard hasn’t scored in five games this season and averages 8.6 points on 37.2 percent shooting. Yet she continues to work, compete and combat the occasional self doubt — proving more than capable of performing the way she did Saturday.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball around Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike (30) ...
Kelsey Plum powers Aces past Los Angeles Sparks
By / RJ

The Aces reclaimed third place in the WNBA standings — and snapped a three-game losing streak — Saturday night with a (score) comeback victory over the Los AngelesSparks at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) has a pass deflected by Las Vegas Aces center Liz Camba ...
Aces vs. Indiana Fever: 3 things to watch
By / RJ

A three-day break is indeed on the horizon for Las Vegas, but not before a showdown with the Indiana Fever to culminate a tumultuous three-game trip.