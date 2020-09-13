Aces beat Seattle to capture top seed in WNBA playoffs
Both teams, each 18-4, are the top two seeds, giving each a bye into the semifinals.
A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points for the Las Vegas Aces, who secured the top seed in the WNBA playoffs with an 86-84 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
