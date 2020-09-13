100°F
Aces

Aces beat Seattle to capture top seed in WNBA playoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 2:27 pm
 

A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points for the Las Vegas Aces, who secured the top seed in the WNBA playoffs with an 86-84 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Both teams, each 18-4, are the top two seeds, giving each a bye into the semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

THE LATEST