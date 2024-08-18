Aces beat Sparks in 1st meeting with Hamby since lawsuit was filed
The Aces bounced back from their loss to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces beat the Sparks 87-71 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (17-9) with 34 points and 13 rebounds, continuing her WNBA-leading streak of eight games with at least 20 points and 1o boards.
Dearica Hamby had 13 points for the Sparks (6-21). The former Ace is currently suing the Aces and the WNBA in federal court, alleging she was discriminated against when she was traded to Los Angeles in January 2023 while pregnant.
There were loud boos from an announced sellout crowd of 10,311 almost every time Hamby touched the ball.
