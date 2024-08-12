99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Former Aces player files lawsuit against team, WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5), a former Aces player, moves the ball past Las Veg ...
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5), a former Aces player, moves the ball past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during a WNBA game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) reacts after getting called for a fouled agains the Wa ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) reacts after getting called for a fouled agains the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) looks to pass to forward Emma Meesseman (33) while Las Veg ...
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) looks to pass to forward Emma Meesseman (33) while Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) in the first ...
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) in the first half during a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Indiana Fever forward Emily Engstler (21) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5 ...
Indiana Fever forward Emily Engstler (21) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
A’ja Wilson, US women hold off France to win 8th straight Olympic basketball gold medal
Cayla George (15), of Australia, attempts to block the shot of United States' Jackie Young (13) ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Aces, U.S. cruise into gold medal game — PHOTOS
A'ja Wilson smiles after Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team defeated China in their pool ro ...
Team USA serenades Aces star on her 28th birthday in Paris
United States' Jackie Young (13) shoots between Murjanatu Musa (20) and Ezinne Kalu (23), of Ni ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Ace gets call to start, powers US win — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 12:34 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 12:46 pm

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has filed a lawsuit against the WNBA and her former team, the Aces.

The complaint, filed to the U.S. District Court of Nevada on Monday, alleges “repeated acts of intimidation, discrimination and retaliation” leading up to and following Hamby’s trade to the Sparks in January 2023 when she was pregnant with her second child.

The WNBA investigated Hamby’s claims of discrimination in 2023. Aces coach Becky Hammon was suspended two games as a result of the investigation and the team lost a first-round pick.

Hamby, a three-time WNBA All Star, is represented by Dana Sniegocki, Erin Norgaard, and Artur Davis of HKM Employment Attorneys.

“The WNBA is, at its core, a workplace, and federal laws have long shielded pregnant women from discrimination on the job. The world champion Aces exiled Dearica Hamby for becoming pregnant and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist,” the three attorneys said in a statement. “Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight. That can’t be right in one of the most prosperous and dynamic women’s professional sports leagues in America.”

The Aces and WNBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 things to watch when Aces return, including Wilson’s shot at history
recommend 2
‘Deja Vu’: Aces, Team USA fall short in WNBA All-Star Game
recommend 3
Fans get final chance to see Aces before Olympics break
recommend 4
Aces’ ‘Core Four’ brings familiar chemistry to Paris Olympics
recommend 5
Aces guard committed to new offseason league she helped develop
recommend 6
No kidding around for A’ja Wilson, Team USA in WNBA All-Star Game