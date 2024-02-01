50°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces bring back 2 old faces, sign 2 new ones as free agency opens

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to block a shot by New York Liberty forward Jon ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to block a shot by New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights toward the hoop against Phoenix Mercury center M ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights toward the hoop against Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The two-time reigning WNBA champion Aces brought back free agents Kiah Stokes and Sydney Colson, signed free agent Megan Gustafson and added free agent Morgan Jones on a training camp contract as WNBA free agency tipped off Thursday.

Stokes and Colson were with the Aces in both of their title seasons.

Stokes, a 6-foot-3-inch center, averaged 2.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over 86 games — including 34 starts — the past two-plus years after spending her first six WNBA seasons with New York. The 30-year-old Connecticut product started all 10 postseason games in 2023, averaging 3.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

“She is a consummate professional, a rim protector and our secret 3-point shooter,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “Kiah is family, and we are blessed to have her back for two more years.”

Colson, a 5-8 guard, has played six of her nine WNBA seasons with the Aces franchise in three stints, starting in 2015 with San Antonio. The 34-year-old Texas A&M product has averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 assists in 210 WNBA games.

“I’m excited to re-sign with the Aces because I love this organization and I truly feel like we’re a team in every sense of the word,” Colson said in a statement. “Every year I play in this league is a blessing, and I hope every player, no matter what their role is, understands that. I don’t take anything for granted because I know the days of giving these quotes are limited. But until that day comes, I’m all in!”

Gustafson, a 6-3 center, has played 113 games over five WNBA seasons with three teams, averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. The 27-year-old Iowa product averaged career highs of 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 34 games with Phoenix in 2023.

“She is a true blue-collar worker, who does all the little things that help teams win championships,” Williams said. “… She will be a huge asset in (coach) Becky Hammon’s high-powered offense.”

Jones, a 6-2 forward, played at Louisville in 2022-23 after four seasons at Florida State. The 24-year-old is playing with PAOK in the Greek 1A league, averaging team highs of 25.2 points and 11.3 rebounds through 13 games.

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
4
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
5
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
UNLV tunes up for Mountain West play with 56-point win
UNLV tunes up for Mountain West play with 56-point win
Rebels’ improved defense faces challenge vs. No. 20 Utah State
Rebels’ improved defense faces challenge vs. No. 20 Utah State
UNLV snaps Boise State’s record home winning streak
UNLV snaps Boise State’s record home winning streak
Mountain West schedule continues to do Rebels no favors
Mountain West schedule continues to do Rebels no favors
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances