Aces bring back 2 old faces, sign 2 new ones as free agency opens

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to block a shot by New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights toward the hoop against Phoenix Mercury center Megan Gustafson (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The two-time reigning WNBA champion Aces brought back free agents Kiah Stokes and Sydney Colson, signed free agent Megan Gustafson and added free agent Morgan Jones on a training camp contract as WNBA free agency tipped off Thursday.

Stokes and Colson were with the Aces in both of their title seasons.

Stokes, a 6-foot-3-inch center, averaged 2.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over 86 games — including 34 starts — the past two-plus years after spending her first six WNBA seasons with New York. The 30-year-old Connecticut product started all 10 postseason games in 2023, averaging 3.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

“She is a consummate professional, a rim protector and our secret 3-point shooter,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “Kiah is family, and we are blessed to have her back for two more years.”

Colson, a 5-8 guard, has played six of her nine WNBA seasons with the Aces franchise in three stints, starting in 2015 with San Antonio. The 34-year-old Texas A&M product has averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 assists in 210 WNBA games.

“I’m excited to re-sign with the Aces because I love this organization and I truly feel like we’re a team in every sense of the word,” Colson said in a statement. “Every year I play in this league is a blessing, and I hope every player, no matter what their role is, understands that. I don’t take anything for granted because I know the days of giving these quotes are limited. But until that day comes, I’m all in!”

Gustafson, a 6-3 center, has played 113 games over five WNBA seasons with three teams, averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. The 27-year-old Iowa product averaged career highs of 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 34 games with Phoenix in 2023.

“She is a true blue-collar worker, who does all the little things that help teams win championships,” Williams said. “… She will be a huge asset in (coach) Becky Hammon’s high-powered offense.”

Jones, a 6-2 forward, played at Louisville in 2022-23 after four seasons at Florida State. The 24-year-old is playing with PAOK in the Greek 1A league, averaging team highs of 25.2 points and 11.3 rebounds through 13 games.