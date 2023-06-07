80°F
Aces

Aces can tie record for franchise winning streak Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) moves the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) moves the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Friday, June 2, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Up next

Who: Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Silver State Sports and Entertainment

The Aces (7-0): A’ja Wilson scored 23 and Jackie Young added 22 points during the first meeting between the 2022 WNBA finalists Tuesday as the Aces won 90-84. They are the only undefeated team left in the league. The Aces can tie the longest winning streak in franchise history Thursday, having won their past 11 regular-season games dating back to the 2022 campaign. The franchise record is 12 consecutive wins set by the San Antonio Silver Stars during the 2012 season.

The Sun (6-2): Reserve guard Rebecca Allen led the Sun in scoring Tuesday with 22 points. She scored 14 in the fourth quarter and made more 3s by herself (6) than the entire Aces team (4). Reigning sixth player of the year Brionna Jones added 15 points, and 2022 second-team All-WNBA forward Alyssa Thomas had 14. But the Aces held Connecticut’s leading scorer DeWanna Bonner to just five points.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjornal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

