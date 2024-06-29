Aces earn 4th straight win as Wilson’s record scoring streak ends

The Aces’ road victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday marked the end of a historic scoring streak for star A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after Young scored a three-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 88-77 on Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington.

The fourth consecutive win for the Aces marked the end of star A’ja Wilson’s WNBA record streak of games with at least 20 points at 20. The two-time MVP was held scoreless in the first half, and she finished with 11 points.

Jackie Young led the Aces (10-6) with 26 points, while Chelsea Gray contributed 22 in what was just her second start of the season.

Stefanie Dolson had 23 points for the Mystics (4-15).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

