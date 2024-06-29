106°F
Aces earn 4th straight win as Wilson’s record scoring streak ends

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after Young scored ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after Young scored a three-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammates Chelsea Gray (12), Jackie Young (0) and Ke ...
These Aces don’t need votes to be All-Stars this season
3 takeaways: Wilson, Aces power past Sky for 3rd straight win
‘Becky was our baby’: Aces, Sky coaches recall playing days together
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) can& ...
‘This is lame’: Aces’ Wilson responds to criticism of new Nike logo
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2024 - 1:11 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2024 - 1:15 pm

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 88-77 on Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington.

The fourth consecutive win for the Aces marked the end of star A’ja Wilson’s WNBA record streak of games with at least 20 points at 20. The two-time MVP was held scoreless in the first half, and she finished with 11 points.

Jackie Young led the Aces (10-6) with 26 points, while Chelsea Gray contributed 22 in what was just her second start of the season.

Stefanie Dolson had 23 points for the Mystics (4-15).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

