Aces face former teammate days after being sued in federal court

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate a score during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Why Aces’ Plum wants fans to know she repeated fourth grade
Aces stumble out of Olympic break, fall to Liberty — PHOTOS
Aces relive Paris memories, get back to work to face Liberty
Graney: Time for Aces to flip switch after Olympic glory
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2024 - 12:26 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2024 - 12:36 pm

The Aces are in for a tough game Sunday, if history is any guide.

They will host the Sparks and former Ace Dearica Hamby, who is suing the team and the WNBA in federal court, at 3 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena. Hamby, in a lawsuit filed Monday, alleged she was discriminated against by the Aces when they traded her to the Sparks while pregnant in January 2023.

The Aces (16-9) will face Hamby less than 24 hours after losing 79-67 to the Liberty on Saturday in their first game after the WNBA’s month-long Olympic break.

A’ja Wilson continues to lead the way for her team. She has scored at least 20 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in seven consecutive games, the longest streak in the WNBA.

Hamby is a bright spot for the Sparks (6-20). She is averaging career highs in points (18.5), rebounds (10.1) and assists per game (3.7).

Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak, but it was on an eight-game skid when it beat the Aces 98-93 in overtime July 5. The Sparks own a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Aces coach Becky Hammon and Sparks coach Curt Miller have both said emotions between their teams are consistently high when the two sides meet. Hammon was ejected when the Aces lost to the Sparks on June 9.

Hammon has denied Hamby’s claims of discrimination against her. The Aces released a statement saying they were standing behind their coach in response to the lawsuit.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

