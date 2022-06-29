Aces forward named reserve for WNBA All-Star Game

Aces forward Dearica Hamby was named a reserve Tuesday for the WNBA All-Star Game, joining teammates and starters A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hamby, a two-time All-Star, will join teammates and starters A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young at the July 10 game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Wilson will be a co-captain on one of the teams.

Hamby is fourth in the league in rebounding at 8.9 per game and averages 12.8 points on 53.5 percent shooting.

Aces coach Becky Hammon will coach one of the teams.

