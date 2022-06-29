100°F
Aces forward named reserve for WNBA All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2022 - 7:03 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sun ...
Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) plays against the Dallas Wings in an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aces forward Dearica Hamby was named a reserve Tuesday for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Hamby, a two-time All-Star, will join teammates and starters A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young at the July 10 game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Wilson will be a co-captain on one of the teams.

Hamby is fourth in the league in rebounding at 8.9 per game and averages 12.8 points on 53.5 percent shooting.

Aces coach Becky Hammon will coach one of the teams.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

