Aces introduce Candace Parker to Las Vegas

The Aces conducted a virtual press conference Tuesday to introduce newly acquired Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Aces president Nikki Fargas, general manager Natalie Williams and coach Becky Hammon also participated.

A 15-year veteran, Parker won WNBA rookie of the year and league MVP in 2008 after debuting for the Los Angeles Sparks, was WNBA defensive player of the year in 2020 and has earned seven first-team all-WNBA selections.

Parker has also led the league in rebounding three times and was named to the league’s 20th and 25th anniversary teams.

