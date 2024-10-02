Aces lose tight Game 2, on verge of elimination vs. Liberty
The tense Game 2 between the Aces and New York Liberty wasn’t decided until the final seconds Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.
The Aces lost Game 2 of their WNBA semfinal playoff series against the New York Liberty 88-84 on Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.
The Aces are now down 2-0 in the best-of-five series and face elimination in Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 24 for the Liberty.
Center Kiah Stokes went down with 9.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter after bumping heads with Liberty center Jonquel Jones. Stokes left the game with what the Aces reported as a “potential concussion” and did not return.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
