Aces lose tight Game 2, on verge of elimination vs. Liberty

The tense Game 2 between the Aces and New York Liberty wasn’t decided until the final seconds Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.

New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) gestures to teammates after making a three-point shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Liberty's Kayla Thornton (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) fights for control of the ball with New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello calls out to her team during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) gestures after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game against the New York Liberty, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) defends a shot by New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Aces lost Game 2 of their WNBA semfinal playoff series against the New York Liberty 88-84 on Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.

The Aces are now down 2-0 in the best-of-five series and face elimination in Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 24 for the Liberty.

Center Kiah Stokes went down with 9.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter after bumping heads with Liberty center Jonquel Jones. Stokes left the game with what the Aces reported as a “potential concussion” and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

