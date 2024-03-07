64°F
Aces

Aces make WNBA history by selling out season ticket memberships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 2:04 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center right, is called up to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The two-time defending WNBA champions can add another accomplishment to their resume.

The Aces became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season ticket memberships, the team announced Thursday. Fans interested in adding their names to a waiting list for next year can do so at the club’s website.

Single-game tickets for the Aces’ game at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 3 will go on sale at the end of March. A limited number of single-game tickets for the team’s other 19 home games at Michelob Ultra Arena will go on sale by late April. Tickets will be available at AXS.com.

The Aces begin their 40-game regular season May 14 at home against Phoenix. They’re attempting to become the first WNBA team to win three straight titles since the Houston Comets won four straight from 1997 to 2000 in the first four years of the league’s existence.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

