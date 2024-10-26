Aces parting ways with general manager

General manager Natalie Williams helped the Aces win two championships. She was hired shortly after coach Becky Hammon in 2022.

The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The contract of Aces general manager Natalie Williams is not being renewed, the team announced Saturday morning, describing the move as part of a “restructuring of the front office.”

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer was named to her position in April 2022, three months after coach Becky Hammon’s hiring.

“We are incredibly grateful for Natalie’s invaluable efforts in helping build the Aces into the premier franchise in the WNBA,” team president Nikki Fargas said in a release. “Her time with the organization extends back to the league’s formative years in Utah, and she will forever be a part of our history, having left an indelible mark as both a player and an executive. We wish the best for Natalie and her family.”

The news comes at the start of a crucial offseason for the two-time WNBA champions. Williams said she was excited to bolster the team’s bench in free agency and get superstar forward A’ja Wilson “some help.”

“It has been a joy and honor to serve as General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces,” Williams said in a statement. “Winning two WNBA Championships with this incredible group of players and staff has been a dream come true. I want to thank Mark Davis and the Aces Organization for the incredible opportunity to help lead this franchise. I love the WNBA, and it has been wonderful watching the growth of the game. I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.