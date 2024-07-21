Aces quartet can’t prevent loss for Team USA in WNBA All-Star Game

The Aces’ four Olympians appeared Saturday in the 20th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

How will non-Olympic Aces players spend their time during break?

Some Aces players now getting paid by LVCVA for sponsorship deal

No kidding around for A’ja Wilson, Team USA in WNBA All-Star Game

CORRECTS TO REESE NOT REECE - Angel Reese, second from right, of Team WNBA, shoots over Brittney Griner (15), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CORRECTS TO REESE NOT REECE - Angel Reese, front right, of Team WNBA, drives past Breanna Stewart, left, of Team USA, to score during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Brittney Griner (15), of Team USA, shoots over Angel Reese (5), of Team WNBA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Nneka Ogwumike, of Team WNBA, goes up to score against Team USA during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caitlin Clark, left, of Team WNBA, dribbles against Sabrina Ionescu (6), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Team WNBA head coach Cheryl Miller, left, argues with referee Kevin Fahy (43) during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team USA, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Actor Jason Sudeikis cheers after a score during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game between Team WNBA and Team USA, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. Team WNBA won 117-109. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve shouts instructions to players during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team WNBA, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kelsey Mitchell, right, of Team WNBA, drives past Breanna Stewart (10), of Team USA, and Kahleah Copper, left, of Team USA, to score during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arike Ogunbowale, right, of Team WNBA, celebrates after her 3-point basket against Team USA with teammates Caitlin Clark, center, and Aliyah Boston, left, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arike Ogunbowale, left, of Team WNBA, left, steals a pass intended for Kelsey Plum (5), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Angel Reece, front right, of Team WNBA, drives past Breanna Stewart, left, of Team USA, to score during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caitlin Clark, right, Allisha Gray, center, and Aliyah Boston, left, of Team WNBA, celebrate a made 3-point basket by a teammate against Team USA during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Diana Taurasi (12), of Team USA, is fouled by Caitlin Clark, left, of Team WNBA, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Breanna Stewart (10), of Team USA, looks to shoot a 3-point basket over Aliyah Boston, of Team WNBA, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kahleah Copper, right, of Team USA, drives past Allisha Gray, front left, of Team WNBA, to score during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caitlin Clark, of Team WNBA, is introduced prior to a WNBA All-Star basketball game against Team USA Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Brittney Griner, left, of Team USA, gets past Nneka Ogwumike, right, of Team WNBA, to score during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A'ja Wilson (9), of Team USA, drives past Dearica Hamby, front right, of Team WNBA, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A'ja Wilson, of Team USA, celebrates after she made 3-point basket against Team WNBA during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — From the volume of the crowd as lineups were announced Saturday, it would have been easy to forget that A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum weren’t being introduced for an Aces game.

The team’s four Olympians appeared in the 20th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Team USA lost to Team WNBA 117-109 and is now 0-2 in matchups against WNBA All-Star teams.

Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Wilson had 22 points and six rebounds. Fans chanted “MVP” as she went to the free-throw line with 30 seconds left. Wilson leads the league in points, rebounds and blocked shots.

Gray had five points and five assists, Plum scored nine and Young two. Wilson and Gray were starters.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was voted All-Star MVP after finishing with 34 points, all of them in the second half, and six assists for Team WNBA.

Star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese made their first All-Star appearances. Both have drawn immense attention and accelerated the league’s exponential growth while their fan bases clash.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. ‘Trying to accomplish a lot today’

Opposing coaches Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx, Team USA) and Cheryl Miller (Team WNBA) made it clear Thursday that both teams would take the exhibition seriously.

Reeve emphasized that Team USA had an important responsibility to test lineups and schemes to prepare for the Olympics after just two practices together.

“We’re trying to accomplish a lot today, amidst all the hoopla,” Reeve said Saturday.

As Reeve tested lineups, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Young and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston didn’t see any minutes in the first quarter. Young entered at the 3:52 mark of the second quarter, going 1 of 5 from the field.

Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi recorded 20 minutes, the most behind Wilson and Stewart, and was a team-high plus-5 in the box score. She recorded 14 points and five assists.

2. The MVP of it all

The first half was reminiscent of the fateful 2023 MVP race that has continued to motivate Wilson this season. Team USA led 54-52 after two quarters. Reigning MVP Stewart led the game in scoring through the first two quarters with 14 points. Wilson, the overwhelming favorite for this year’s MVP award, scored 13.

After shooting 0-for-2 in the first half, Ogunbowale exploded for 21 points in the third quarter. She also was the All-Star MVP in 2021 after scoring 26 and leading the non-Olympic All-Stars to a win over Team USA.

Ogunbowale withdrew herself from the Olympic player pool this year, saying she sensed the “vibes” that the selection committee didn’t view her as a fit for the team.

3. Rookie of the Year

Miller said Thursday she was surprised to learn her players wanted to “beat the brakes off” the Olympic stars.

The star rookies on her team were hard to ignore in that effort.

Clark set the rookie record for assists in an All-Star Game with 10. Sue Bird has the overall record with 11.

Reese had her usual double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. She is the first rookie with a double-double in an All-Star Game since 1999.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.