Aces rally to win playoff opener against Storm
A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, and the Aces began the quest for a third straight WNBA championship with a victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
The Aces survived a scare by the Seattle Storm but pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 78-67 victory in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is here on Tuesday.
A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots on the day she was named league MVP, and Tiffany Hayes scored 20 points off the bench as the Aces started their back-to-back championship defense on the right foot.
The Aces trailed 65-64 after three quarters. They outscored the Storm 14-2 in the fourth, with Seattle going 0-for-12 from the floor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
