Aces rally to win playoff opener against Storm

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball past Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) duri ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball past Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball through Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball through Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) and forward Gabby Williams (5) during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks for space to shoot the ball as Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lo ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks for space to shoot the ball as Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) guards her during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) rushes the ball across the court during game one of a WNBA playoff ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) rushes the ball across the court during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) drives the ball to the basket during game one of a WNBA playoff g ...
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) drives the ball to the basket during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson holds up her WNBA MVP trophy before game one of a WNBA playoff game bet ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson holds up her WNBA MVP trophy before game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson, middle, celebrates receiving a WNBA MVP trophy with her teammates befo ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson, middle, celebrates receiving a WNBA MVP trophy with her teammates before game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson poses with her WNBA MVP trophy before game one of a WNBA playoff game b ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson poses with her WNBA MVP trophy before game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An Aces fan flexes for the flex cam during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and ...
An Aces fan flexes for the flex cam during game one of a WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2024 - 8:55 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2024 - 9:13 pm

The Aces survived a scare by the Seattle Storm but pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 78-67 victory in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is here on Tuesday.

A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots on the day she was named league MVP, and Tiffany Hayes scored 20 points off the bench as the Aces started their back-to-back championship defense on the right foot.

The Aces trailed 65-64 after three quarters. They outscored the Storm 14-2 in the fourth, with Seattle going 0-for-12 from the floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

