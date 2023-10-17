82°F
Aces

Aces rule out 2 starters ahead of crucial WNBA Finals Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
Updated October 17, 2023 - 11:27 am
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) struggles for the ball with New York Liberty forward Jon ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) struggles for the ball with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, left, and guard Marine Johannes (23) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — Chelsea Gray, the 2022 Finals MVP, and center Kiah Stokes is out for Game 4 of the 2023 Finals, Aces coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday.

Gray, the second-team All-WNBA guard, left Game 3 of the Finals midway through the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left foot injury and did not return. Gray has been an invaluable part of the Aces since joining the team ahead of the 2021 season and has only missed one game dating back to 2017.

Stokes is also sidelined with a foot injury.

Gray, a two-time champion, averaged a career-high 15.3 points and 7.3 assists during the regular season. The top-seeded Aces lead the Finals 2-1 and can become the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks won titles in 2001 and 2002 if they beat the No. 2 New York Liberty in Game 4 at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

