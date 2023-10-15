Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS

All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray went down late in the Aces’ Game 3 loss and did not return, which may have massive implications for the outcome of the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) while Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) grimaces during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) struggles for the ball with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, left, and guard Marine Johannes (23) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces embrace before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty warm up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fan towels adorn arena seating before during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson warms up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon disputes a foul with a referee during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) struggles for the ball between New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) pressure New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) into a three-second violation during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes the court while she is announced in the starting lineup during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after a referee charged her with a foul during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) fouls New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) under the hoop while Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) while shooting during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather after losing Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs toward the bench during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forwards Breanna Stewart (30) and Jonquel Jones (35) overpower a shot by Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) works to keep the ball in bounds while Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots agains the New York Liberty during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Gray left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) passes backward while Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Jackie Young (0) close in on her during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former WNBA star Sue Bird talks to Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights toward the hoop against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) knocks the ball away from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends while New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) dribbles during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) dives but can’t keep the ball in bounds during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0), who is stopped by Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a foul was not called and she missed the basket while the New York Liberty run up the court during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles up the court while colliding with New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, center right, steals the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) shoots against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after referees charged her with an offensive foul during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives around New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forwards Jonquel Jones, left, and Breanna Stewart (30) surround Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles toward the hoop against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis sits courtside next to the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fan Sofia Gaillard, 13, holds up a sign for her favorite player, Aces forward A’ja Wilson, next to get mother, Diana Gaillard, before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) watches her bucket during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) loses the ball while New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) lunges toward it before scoring during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — On the surface, the Aces’ loss Sunday wasn’t devastating.

The reigning champions still lead the WNBA Finals 2-1. They can still become the first team in 21 years to win two consecutive titles with a win in Game 4 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Losing Chelsea Gray to an injury, however, is the kind of series-altering moment that can rewrite history books.

“I don’t think there’s any one person that is going to step up and fill her shoes,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said.

Gray, the reigning Finals MVP, exited the top-seeded Aces’ 87-73 loss to the No. 2 New York Liberty with 4:15 remaining at the Barclays Center. She did not return, and reporters saw her on crutches after the game.

The All-Star point guard, who was named second-team All-WNBA before Sunday’s game, suffered what appeared to be a left foot injury. Hammon clarified that she hadn’t talked with her training staff before speaking to the media, so she wasn’t able to specify Gray’s exact area of injury.

“I can’t give you an update,” Hammon said. “I’ll let you know when we know.”

Gray appeared to pick up the injury while guarding Liberty forward and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart on a post-up near the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter. She tried to play on for about 45 seconds, including guarding another Stewart turnaround jumper, before signaling for a substitution.

After talking with trainers on the bench, Gray hopped down the tunnel without putting any weight on her left foot. ESPN’s broadcast later showed her requiring assistance from two team trainers after she tried to walk down a hallway under her own power.

Gray’s injury is potentially devastating for the Aces, who have leaned heavily on the Bay Area native all season. She averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 assists — both career-high marks — in 32.2 minutes per game during the regular season. The nine-year veteran has also been remarkably sturdy during her career, only missing one game since 2017.

Gray also set the single-season franchise record for assists per game this season, and was averaging 17 points per game in the Finals entering Game 3.

“She’s our point guard,” two-time MVP A’ja Wilson said. “She’s our leader.”

Gray’s early exit punctuated a difficult outing for the Aces. They only lost the rebounding margin by one, had the same number of turnovers as the Liberty and outscored New York 20-8 at the free-throw line.

But the Aces shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and made five 3s to lead all scorers, but 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones’ herculean 27-point, eight-rebound performance for New York proved too much for the Aces’ rough shooting to overcome.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello’s adjustments also made things difficult for the Aces. She moved veteran wing Betnijah Laney, a 2023 second-team all-defense selection, off Gray and onto Aces All-Star wing Jackie Young, who had torched New York for 50 points combined in the first two games. Young had eight points on 2-of-9 shooting in Game 3.

Brondello moved Stewart onto Gray, trusted Jones to guard Wilson with limited help and alternated All-Star guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot on Aces center Kiah Stokes.

The moves limited Gray, who faced a 5-inch height differential against Stewart, while also making Young’s drives to the rim more difficult. Plum said the Aces’ passing also became more stagnant. New York won the assist margin by 15 in Game 3 after the Aces dominated the category in the first two games.

“When they’re able to load up and swarm the ball, it’s really hard to get good looks,” Plum said. “We didn’t do a great job moving the ball, moving our player and playing off of closeouts, which has given us success in the first two games.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.