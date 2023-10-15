Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS
All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray went down late in the Aces’ Game 3 loss and did not return, which may have massive implications for the outcome of the WNBA Finals.
NEW YORK — On the surface, the Aces’ loss Sunday wasn’t devastating.
The reigning champions still lead the WNBA Finals 2-1. They can still become the first team in 21 years to win two consecutive titles with a win in Game 4 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Losing Chelsea Gray to an injury, however, is the kind of series-altering moment that can rewrite history books.
“I don’t think there’s any one person that is going to step up and fill her shoes,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said.
Gray, the reigning Finals MVP, exited the top-seeded Aces’ 87-73 loss to the No. 2 New York Liberty with 4:15 remaining at the Barclays Center. She did not return, and reporters saw her on crutches after the game.
The All-Star point guard, who was named second-team All-WNBA before Sunday’s game, suffered what appeared to be a left foot injury. Hammon clarified that she hadn’t talked with her training staff before speaking to the media, so she wasn’t able to specify Gray’s exact area of injury.
“I can’t give you an update,” Hammon said. “I’ll let you know when we know.”
Gray appeared to pick up the injury while guarding Liberty forward and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart on a post-up near the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter. She tried to play on for about 45 seconds, including guarding another Stewart turnaround jumper, before signaling for a substitution.
After talking with trainers on the bench, Gray hopped down the tunnel without putting any weight on her left foot. ESPN’s broadcast later showed her requiring assistance from two team trainers after she tried to walk down a hallway under her own power.
Gray’s injury is potentially devastating for the Aces, who have leaned heavily on the Bay Area native all season. She averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 assists — both career-high marks — in 32.2 minutes per game during the regular season. The nine-year veteran has also been remarkably sturdy during her career, only missing one game since 2017.
Gray also set the single-season franchise record for assists per game this season, and was averaging 17 points per game in the Finals entering Game 3.
“She’s our point guard,” two-time MVP A’ja Wilson said. “She’s our leader.”
Gray’s early exit punctuated a difficult outing for the Aces. They only lost the rebounding margin by one, had the same number of turnovers as the Liberty and outscored New York 20-8 at the free-throw line.
But the Aces shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and made five 3s to lead all scorers, but 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones’ herculean 27-point, eight-rebound performance for New York proved too much for the Aces’ rough shooting to overcome.
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello’s adjustments also made things difficult for the Aces. She moved veteran wing Betnijah Laney, a 2023 second-team all-defense selection, off Gray and onto Aces All-Star wing Jackie Young, who had torched New York for 50 points combined in the first two games. Young had eight points on 2-of-9 shooting in Game 3.
Brondello moved Stewart onto Gray, trusted Jones to guard Wilson with limited help and alternated All-Star guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot on Aces center Kiah Stokes.
The moves limited Gray, who faced a 5-inch height differential against Stewart, while also making Young’s drives to the rim more difficult. Plum said the Aces’ passing also became more stagnant. New York won the assist margin by 15 in Game 3 after the Aces dominated the category in the first two games.
“When they’re able to load up and swarm the ball, it’s really hard to get good looks,” Plum said. “We didn’t do a great job moving the ball, moving our player and playing off of closeouts, which has given us success in the first two games.”
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.
WNBA Finals
Aces lead 2-1
Game 1: Aces 99, Liberty 82
Game 2: Aces 104, Liberty 76
Game 3: Liberty 87, Aces 73
Game 4: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Barclays Center, New York
*Game 5: 6 p.m. Friday, Michelob Ultra Arena
*If necessary