Aces blow out Liberty, close in on 2nd straight WNBA title
A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Aces used spectacular first and third quarters to roll past the New York Liberty and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals.
A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, Jackie Young 24 and Kelsey Plum 23 to lead the Aces to a 104-76 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and can clinch their second consecutive championship Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Aces took a 38-19 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Liberty 28-13 in the third quarter.
Chelsea Gray had 14 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Aces. Wilson added 15 rebounds.
WNBA Finals
Aces lead 2-0
Game 1: Aces 99, Liberty 82
Game 2: Aces 104, Liberty 76
Game 3: Noon Sunday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
*Game 4: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
*Game 5: 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Michelob Ultra Arena
*If necessary