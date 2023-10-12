71°F
Aces

Aces blow out Liberty, close in on 2nd straight WNBA title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 8:09 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 8:16 pm
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives between New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney ( ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives between New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots a three-pointer over New York Liberty guard Courtn ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots a three-pointer over New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney ( ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 2 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon brings her team in for a timeout during the first half i ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon brings her team in for a timeout during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces take the court before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the N ...
The Las Vegas Aces take the court before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) prays before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series a ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) prays before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, Jackie Young 24 and Kelsey Plum 23 to lead the Aces to a 104-76 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and can clinch their second consecutive championship Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Aces took a 38-19 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Liberty 28-13 in the third quarter.

Chelsea Gray had 14 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Aces. Wilson added 15 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

