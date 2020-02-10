Aces sign free agent wing Angel McCoughtry

McCoughtry, 33. is a five-time All-Star, and has averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and and 3.0 assists in nine seasons, all with the Atlanta Dream.

USA Women's National Team forward Angel McCoughtry (8) smiles a she comes off the court during an NCAA women's exhibition basketball game against Louisville Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

FILE - In this July 17, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry shoots over Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, in Uncasville, Conn. McCoughtry, a two-time WNBA scoring champion, is testing free agency for the first time in her career. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)

The Aces signed free agent forward Angel McCoughtry on Monday.

McCoughtry, 33. is a five-time All-Star, and has averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and and 3.0 assists in nine seasons, all with the Atlanta Dream. She averaged 16.5 points per game in 2018, but tore multiple ligaments in her left knee late in the season and missed the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-1-inch wing twice has been named to the All-WNBA first team and has also earned four second-team honors. She won scoring titles in 2012 and 2013, and was named to the All-Defensive first team every year from 2010 to 2016.

“I am truly honored for the opportunity to continue my career and make my return to the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to know the fans and the community, and bond with my new teammates. It is truly a blessing to continue playing the game that I love and to help make history in this amazing organization.”

McCoughtry was the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 after an outstanding collegiate career at Louisville and was voted Rookie of the Year after her first WNBA season. She also has represented the U.S. national team in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, claiming gold medals both times.

“Angel was a primary target for us during free agency,” Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She is an elite level scorer who loves to attack the basket, and is also one of the best defenders in the league. When she steps on the court, we immediately become a stronger team on both ends of the floor out on the perimeter.”

