112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces star adds 2 ESPYs to awards shelf

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) smiles after scorning against the Washington Mystics dur ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) smiles after scorning against the Washington Mystics during the second half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces won 98-77. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots in front of Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13 ...
Aces travel to Atlanta for 2nd game of road trip
‘I mean, it’s huge’: Wilson, Hammon react to star’s historic NBA 2K cover
3 takeaways: Aces star hits another career high in win over Storm
Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA ba ...
With latest addition, more than half of Aces are Olympic-bound
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 7:18 pm
 

Aces star A’ja Wilson was named best women’s sports athlete and repeated as best WNBA player at the ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Wilson won best athlete over fellow WNBA player and former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, tennis player Coco Gauff and golfer Nelly Korda.

“It’s crazy to think that a young girl that didn’t even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY,” Wilson said in videotaped remarks as the Aces prepare to play at the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

Wilson won best WNBA player for a second straight year, taking the honor over Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are also nominated for best team, which has yet to be awarded.

Wilson was named WNBA Finals MVP last season after leading the Aces to their second straight championship.

She was named Defensive Player of the Year for the regular season and averaged a career-best 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, though she finished third in MVP voting after previously winning the award in 2020 and 2022.

Wilson is making a strong case for her third MVP this season, increasing her career-best averages to 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Celine Dion comeback speculation escalates after hit documentary
recommend 2
What we know — and don’t know — about the new Hoover Dam toll plaza
recommend 3
Southwest Airlines plans drastic boarding and seating changes
recommend 4
4 things to watch in 20th year of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
recommend 5
UNLV police arrest man with weapon on campus
recommend 6
Israeli army admits Oct. 7 failures, including slow response times, disorganization