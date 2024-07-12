Aces star adds 2 ESPYs to awards shelf

Star Aces forward A’ja Wilson received an honor encompassing all women’s sports, along with best WNBA player, at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) smiles after scorning against the Washington Mystics during the second half of their WNBA game Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces won 98-77. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces star A’ja Wilson was named best women’s sports athlete and repeated as best WNBA player at the ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Wilson won best athlete over fellow WNBA player and former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, tennis player Coco Gauff and golfer Nelly Korda.

“It’s crazy to think that a young girl that didn’t even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY,” Wilson said in videotaped remarks as the Aces prepare to play at the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

and the ESPY for the Best Athlete Women's Sports goes to... 𝙃𝙀𝙍 👑@_ajawilson22 // @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/k5Ww4043Aa — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 12, 2024

Wilson won best WNBA player for a second straight year, taking the honor over Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are also nominated for best team, which has yet to be awarded.

Wilson was named WNBA Finals MVP last season after leading the Aces to their second straight championship.

She was named Defensive Player of the Year for the regular season and averaged a career-best 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, though she finished third in MVP voting after previously winning the award in 2020 and 2022.

Wilson is making a strong case for her third MVP this season, increasing her career-best averages to 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

