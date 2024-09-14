92°F
Aces

Aces thwart Fever comeback to complete regular-season sweep

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2024 - 6:32 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2024 - 6:35 pm

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It was the Aces’ second win in Indiana in three days, completing a regular-season sweep with four victories over the team this season.

It was a balanced effort for the Aces (24-13). Chelsea Gray contributed 21 points and six assists, Kelsey Plum added 18 points, and A’ja Wilson recorded another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The Fever came back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 60 early in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points for Indiana (19-19), while rookie Caitlin Clark finished with 18 after not scoring until the third quarter. Clark added nine assists and broke the WNBA single-season record for assists.

The Aces next return home to face the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

