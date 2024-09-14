Aces thwart Fever comeback to complete regular-season sweep
The Indiana Fever came back from a double-figure deficit, but the Aces held on for the win Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It was the Aces’ second win in Indiana in three days, completing a regular-season sweep with four victories over the team this season.
It was a balanced effort for the Aces (24-13). Chelsea Gray contributed 21 points and six assists, Kelsey Plum added 18 points, and A’ja Wilson recorded another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
The Fever came back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 60 early in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points for Indiana (19-19), while rookie Caitlin Clark finished with 18 after not scoring until the third quarter. Clark added nine assists and broke the WNBA single-season record for assists.
The Aces next return home to face the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
