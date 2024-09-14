Aces thwart Fever comeback to complete regular-season sweep

The Indiana Fever came back from a double-figure deficit, but the Aces held on for the win Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Aces look to complete sweep against Caitlin Clark, Fever

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It was the Aces’ second win in Indiana in three days, completing a regular-season sweep with four victories over the team this season.

It was a balanced effort for the Aces (24-13). Chelsea Gray contributed 21 points and six assists, Kelsey Plum added 18 points, and A’ja Wilson recorded another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The Fever came back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 60 early in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points for Indiana (19-19), while rookie Caitlin Clark finished with 18 after not scoring until the third quarter. Clark added nine assists and broke the WNBA single-season record for assists.

The Aces next return home to face the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.