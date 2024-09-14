‘It’s a big deal’: Aces notch another historic season ticket feat

The Aces are already sold out of 2025 season tickets, becoming the first team to sell out for next season before the end of the current regular season.

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces are sold out of 2025 season ticket memberships, and there’s already a waitlist for 2026.

They’re the first team in WNBA history to sell out of season tickets before the conclusion of the previous year’s regular-season slate, the Aces said in a release Friday.

The back-to-back WNBA champions are also now the only team in league history to sell out of season tickets in consecutive seasons. This comes after no other WNBA organization had ever sold out of season ticket memberships before the Aces did in March.

Then in June, the Aces announced that they had become the first team in league history to sell out each of their 20 regular-season home games.

Coach Becky Hammon credited the fans Friday.

“At the end of the day, we’re in a huge state of entertainment,” Hammon said before the Aces’ game against the Indiana Fever. “The fact that people would want to come and spend their hard-earned money when there’s so many other places you could be spending it … that they feel that passionate about the Aces and the product that we put on the floor night in and night out — it’s a big deal.”

Local fans’ investment in the Aces didn’t come by happenstance. In his first year as owner, Mark Davis refunded season ticket holders but still allowed them to attend the 2021 season as a consolation for COVID-19’s impact, hoping to illustrate his investment in building a strong fan base.

In July, Davis sat down with reporters in preparation for the news that the Aces were raising season ticket prices for the first time since he bought the team. He said that the decision didn’t come easily, adding that he would give the tickets for free if he could.

It appears he didn’t have much cause for concern, as the Aces said Friday that they retained 92 percent of their season ticket holders from this season despite the slight price increase. The other 8 percent of spots went to waitlisted fans.

The next battle for fans will be over first-round playoff tickets, and the Aces said a limited amount will be offered on Tuesday to waitlisted fans.

Contact reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.