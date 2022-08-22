Aces to play Seattle Storm in WNBA semifinals
The best-of-five WNBA semifinal series between the Aces and Seattle Storm begins next Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
No. 4 Seattle defeated the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep the two-game series. The Aces also swept their opening series, routing the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday.
The first two games will be at Michelob Ultra Arena, with the teams meeting next Sunday and Aug. 31. Seattle will host Game 3 on Sept. 4 and a potential fourth game Sept. 6. If the series goes the distance, Game 5 will be Sept. 8 in Las Vegas.
ESPN will televise the opener, ABC will air Game 3 and ESPN2 will pick up the rest of the series.
