Aces to play Seattle Storm in WNBA semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces starters Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and guard S ...
Las Vegas Aces starters Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson and guard Sydney Colson (51) celebrate with guard Kierstan Bell (1) after she scored against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top-seeded Aces’ will play the Seattle Storm in a best-of-five WNBA semifinal series that begins at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

No. 4 Seattle defeated the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep the two-game series. The Aces also swept their opening series, routing the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday.

The first two games will be at Michelob Ultra Arena, with the teams meeting next Sunday and Aug. 31. Seattle will host Game 3 on Sept. 4 and a potential fourth game Sept. 6. If the series goes the distance, Game 5 will be Sept. 8 in Las Vegas.

ESPN will televise the opener, ABC will air Game 3 and ESPN2 will pick up the rest of the series.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

