Aces’ WNBA winning streak ends in loss to Sun

The Aces lost two starters to injury in the fourth quarter Thursday, losing to the Sun for the team’s second defeat of the season

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to block a shot by Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Surrounding them are Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10).(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players including guard Kierstan Bell, left, guard Aisha Sheppard (4), guard Sydney Colson (51) and forward Theresa Plaisance (55) cheer for their team as they head for the bench after the Connecticut Sun called a timeout during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) knocks down a shot by the Connecticut Sun while Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5), Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces put their hands together before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives around Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) knocks down a shot by Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts to a referee’s call while Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) smiles behind her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives around Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) while center Kiah Stokes (41) looks on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) looks to shoot while Las Vegas Aces forward Theresa Plaisance (55) guards her and guard Chelsea Gray (12) and center Kiah Stokes (41) run up behind them during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at a referee during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players communicate in between plays during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. From left, guard Jackie Young, forward A’ja Wilson, guard Kelsey Plum, center Kiah Stokes and forward Theresa Plaisance. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) falls to the ground after Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fouled her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) falls to the ground in pain during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is surrounded by teammates and staff after getting injured during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, center, breathes through an injury before shooting her free throws while guard Chelsea Gray (12) stands by during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots two shots after getting injured during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives around Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) while forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and guard Courtney Williams (10) surround them during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at a referee after he fouled forward A’ja Wilson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) falls while passing as Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) and forward DeWanna Bonner (24) run for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5), Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fall back after Hamby attempted a shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right are Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players surround guard Chelsea Gray after she was injured during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) knocks the ball away from Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players forward Dearica Hamby, center left, forward A'ja Wilson (22), forward Theresa Plaisance (55) and center Kiah Stokes (41) walk to congratulate the Connecticut Sun for winning a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces coach Becky Hammon didn’t recognize the team in front of her.

“They made some shots and we made a lot of mistakes defensively,” she said.

The Aces lost 97-90 to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena as a 37-point first quarter and injuries to two starters proved too much to overcome.

The defeat snapped the Aces’ seven-game winning streak, the longest since the franchise moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio, and handed Hammon her first home loss.

“We were tested tonight, and we failed,” guard Kelsey Plum said.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Injuries knockout Aces

Young scored a season-high 26 points Thursday night but left with 9:47 remaining after she was fouled by Sun wing DiJonai Carrington while driving for a layup, appearing to roll an ankle. The former Notre Dame star made both free throws but left with the help of trainers and did not return.

Then, with 2:39 remaining, point guard Chelsea Gray collided with Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman. Gray also left the game, with a towel over her mouth after her jaw made contact with Hiedeman’s shoulder. Hammon said Gray received stitches after the game.

The Aces coach, who received a technical foul in the fourth quarter, was critical of the game’s officiating.

“Players are going to do what they’re going to do,” Hammon said. “The game got out of control — people get hurt, people get Ts.”

First quarter costs Aces

The Aces (9-2) played one of their worst quarters — the first quarter — as they committed seven turnovers, blew several layups and missed both of their free throw attempts.

In that period, the Sun (7-3) shot 83.3 percent from the field during the first ten minutes, led by forward DeWanna Bonner’s perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range. The Aces trailed by as much as 19 points.

“We kind of tiptoed into a bar fight,” Hammon said.

The Aces turned things around by locking in on defense. Once again, they mixed in some zone and gave center Kiah Stokes a longer run to combat the Sun’s size in the post.

The Aces forced four turnovers in the second quarter and came up with three steals, cutting the deficit to three points at halftime. But the Aces felt it put them too far behind.

“They just played better than us tonight,” said Plum after splitting two games in three nights with the Sun.

Hammon wins coach of the month

Recognition continues to roll in for the Aces for the season’s first month. Hammon was named WNBA Coach of the Month for May on Wednesday. She is the first coach to win the award in her first month on the job.

The Aces’ 9-1 start was the best in franchise history and the best for a rookie coach in league history.

Hammon was quick to credit her players for the team’s strong start. The Aces coach said her team still has another level to reach as the season goes on, but she’s loved her team’s competitiveness, resilience, consistency and energy.

“They’re the ones out there making me look good honestly,” she said.

The Aces (9-2) continue their homestand at 3 p.m. Sunday, when they host the Dallas Wings for the first time this season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.