A’ja Wilson hits season high for points, propels Aces past Wings
A’ja Wilson produced her season high in points as the Aces rolled past the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game.
The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday in front of an announced sold-out crowd at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (5-2) in the physical matchup with a season-high 36 points and six steals, along with 12 rebounds.
The matchup was part of the WNBA’s fourth annual Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament.
Arike Ogunbowale had 31 points and seven assists for the Wings (3-5).
The Aces next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
