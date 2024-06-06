102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

A’ja Wilson hits season high for points, propels Aces past Wings

Aces Update: Chelsea Gray's recovery, key additions and more
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) keeps the ball in her possession during a game between the Aces an ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) keeps the ball in her possession during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Everything to know as Aces begin WNBA Commissioner’s Cup tournament
In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Seattle Storm's mascot Doppler holds a rainbow gay pride fla ...
Hill: Teams’ social media posts become target during Pride Month
3 takeaways: Aces know ‘it’s news if you lose’ after falling to Dream
Aces sign former All-Star as they continue road trip short-handed
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2024 - 7:05 pm
 
Updated June 5, 2024 - 7:16 pm

The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday in front of an announced sold-out crowd at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (5-2) in the physical matchup with a season-high 36 points and six steals, along with 12 rebounds.

The matchup was part of the WNBA’s fourth annual Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament.

Arike Ogunbowale had 31 points and seven assists for the Wings (3-5).

The Aces next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aces players, coach dominate WNBA preseason survey
recommend 2
‘It matters’: Aces visit with Biden at White House — PHOTOS
recommend 3
3 takeaways: Aces whip Fever in Caitlin Clark’s Vegas debut — PHOTOS
recommend 4
3 takeaways: Aces raise banner, hold on in season opener — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Everything to know as Aces begin WNBA Commissioner’s Cup tournament
recommend 6
Aces season preview: Sights set on 3-peat, building a legacy