A’ja Wilson hits season high for points, propels Aces past Wings

A’ja Wilson produced her season high in points as the Aces rolled past the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) keeps the ball in her possession during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday in front of an announced sold-out crowd at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (5-2) in the physical matchup with a season-high 36 points and six steals, along with 12 rebounds.

The matchup was part of the WNBA’s fourth annual Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament.

Arike Ogunbowale had 31 points and seven assists for the Wings (3-5).

The Aces next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

