Aces

Chelsea Gray makes return as Aces roll to victory over Storm

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrates with guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring a t ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrates with guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate a significant lead on the Seattle Storm as they begin a time out d ...
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate a significant lead on the Seattle Storm as they begin a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) steals the ball from Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb, ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) steals the ball from Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor, left, drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces center A'j ...
Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor, left, drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) drives toward the hoop against Las Vegas Aces center Ki ...
Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) drives toward the hoop against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, dribbles up the court against Las Vegas Aces center ...
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, dribbles up the court against Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces forward Jessika Carter shoots during warmups before a WNBA basketball game again ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Jessika Carter shoots during warmups before a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 9:08 pm

Chelsea Gray made her return in the Aces’ 94-83 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jackie Young led the Aces (7-6) with 32 points. A’ja Wilson had 27, continuing her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points (18). Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points for the Storm (9-6)

It was Gray’s first game for the back-t0-back champions since Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. She entered with a minute and 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter. She recorded one point on a free throw, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

