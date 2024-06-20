Chelsea Gray makes return as Aces roll to victory over Storm
Aces point guard Chelsea Gray received a standing ovation as she entered the game for her season debut Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Chelsea Gray made her return in the Aces’ 94-83 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jackie Young led the Aces (7-6) with 32 points. A’ja Wilson had 27, continuing her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points (18). Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points for the Storm (9-6)
It was Gray’s first game for the back-t0-back champions since Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. She entered with a minute and 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter. She recorded one point on a free throw, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
