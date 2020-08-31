Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Aces will look to avenge a 102-95 loss to Phoenix on July 31 when the meet the Mercury on Tuesday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby goes up for a shot during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Game day

What: Aces (12-3) vs. Phoenix Mercury (9-7)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces: They lost the first meeting against Phoenix 102-95 on July 31 to fall to 1-2, but have won 11 of their past 12 since to move a half-game behind the Seattle Storm for first place in the WNBA standings. They continue to lead the league in points (87.9) and rebounds (37.6) per game, and Dearica Hamby is making a case for her second straight Sixth Woman of the Year award with 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

About the Mercury: They have won three of their past four, which is notable because they played those games without center Brittney Griner, who left the bubble for personal reasons. Griner was averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Diana Taurasi (18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists), Skylar Diggins-Smith (16.3 points, 4.1 assists) and Bria Hartley (14.6 points, 4.5 assists) lead Phoenix.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.