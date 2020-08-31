103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Aces

Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2020 - 1:44 pm
 

Game day

What: Aces (12-3) vs. Phoenix Mercury (9-7)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces: They lost the first meeting against Phoenix 102-95 on July 31 to fall to 1-2, but have won 11 of their past 12 since to move a half-game behind the Seattle Storm for first place in the WNBA standings. They continue to lead the league in points (87.9) and rebounds (37.6) per game, and Dearica Hamby is making a case for her second straight Sixth Woman of the Year award with 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

About the Mercury: They have won three of their past four, which is notable because they played those games without center Brittney Griner, who left the bubble for personal reasons. Griner was averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Diana Taurasi (18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists), Skylar Diggins-Smith (16.3 points, 4.1 assists) and Bria Hartley (14.6 points, 4.5 assists) lead Phoenix.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
3
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
4
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
5
CARTOON: Which cult?
CARTOON: Which cult?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST