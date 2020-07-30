95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Aces

Las Vegas Aces roll to victory over Atlanta Dream

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 9:09 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 9:44 pm

A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 20 and the Aces earned their first win of the season, 100-70 over the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces (1-1) never trailed and shot 53.5 percent from the floor, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range after missing all five of their 3-point tries in Sunday’s 88-86 loss to Chicago. Kayla McBride had 14 points, Angel McCoughtry 12 and Lindsay Allen 11 for the Aces.

Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (1-1) with 16 points. Atlanta was 5-for-28 from 3-point range and shot 40 percent overall. Monique Billings was saddled with early foul trouble and finished with five points and seven rebounds after going for 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Dream’s 105-95 win over Dallas on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
2
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
3
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
4
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
5
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson passes against the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game ...
Breaking down the Las Vegas Aces
By / RJ

Here’s a positional breakdown of the Aces’ roster and what the team expects to get from each player this season.