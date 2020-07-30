Las Vegas Aces roll to victory over Atlanta Dream

A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 20 and the Aces earned their first win of the season, 100-70 over the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer calls out instructions during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Aces (1-1) never trailed and shot 53.5 percent from the floor, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range after missing all five of their 3-point tries in Sunday’s 88-86 loss to Chicago. Kayla McBride had 14 points, Angel McCoughtry 12 and Lindsay Allen 11 for the Aces.

Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (1-1) with 16 points. Atlanta was 5-for-28 from 3-point range and shot 40 percent overall. Monique Billings was saddled with early foul trouble and finished with five points and seven rebounds after going for 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Dream’s 105-95 win over Dallas on Sunday.

