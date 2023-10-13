71°F
Aces

Liberty MVP says team needs to ‘look in the mirror’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) plays against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of a W ...
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) plays against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK — Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart said she and her New York Liberty teammates had to “look in the mirror” after their 104-76 loss to the Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

“We know that the style of play and the basketball that’s been portrayed for the first two games hasn’t been our best,” Stewart said. “And this is a time where we want to be our best.”

The top-seeded Aces can secure a series sweep and become the first repeat champions in 21 years with a win in Game 3 at noon, Sunday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

