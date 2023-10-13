Liberty MVP says team needs to ‘look in the mirror’
Breanna Stewart said the Liberty have to do some introspection after the Aces blew them out in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals
NEW YORK — Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart said she and her New York Liberty teammates had to “look in the mirror” after their 104-76 loss to the Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
“We know that the style of play and the basketball that’s been portrayed for the first two games hasn’t been our best,” Stewart said. “And this is a time where we want to be our best.”
The top-seeded Aces can secure a series sweep and become the first repeat champions in 21 years with a win in Game 3 at noon, Sunday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
