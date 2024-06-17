LVCVA CEO talks Aces’ sponsorships: ‘There’s no problem here’

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said a “handful” of Aces players have signed their contracts. He hopes the rest do this week.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon is done with the officials after another "no call" against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The Aces gather before the start of their WNBA game versus the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reaches for a loose ball as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dives in during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention Center’s 4.6 million-square-foot facility is often heralded as one of the busiest hubs imaginable.

But Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill seemed to be the only one in his office Sunday. It makes sense he’s staying busy, given the recent stir he caused in the WNBA.

It’s been a month since Hill entered the Aces’ locker room at Michelob Ultra Arena on May 17 and unveiled a $100,000 sponsorship offer to each of the team’s 12 players. The deals still aren’t done as of Monday. The WNBA also opened an investigation into the Aces the day after the announcement to see what role, if any, the team played in the proposal.

The probe gained more legs last week. The WNBA hired an outside law firm to conduct it: Kobre and Kim LLP. The group specializes in internal investigations, often centered around allegations of misconduct and fraud.

Hill has been contacted by the firm and plans to speak with it this week. The WNBA has yet to return a request for comment on the investigation.

“I’m happy to talk to Steve (Kobre), explain what happened and why,” Hill says. “There’s no problem here.”

Here’s everything else that’s happening with the sponsorships and the WNBA’s investigation, one month after the initial announcement:

Where things stand

Hill says that he thinks Aces’ players’ agents didn’t receive official contracts to sign until sometime last week.

He is not involved in that process. The LVCVA has in-house legal counsel that is working with an outside firm to broker those deals.

Still, he doesn’t want to wait until the WNBA’s investigation has concluded to “get people paid.” Hill said a “handful” of players have signed their contracts. He hopes the rest will too by the end of the week.

One wrinkle occurred Sunday when the Aces waived veteran Emma Cannon. Hill said Cannon will still receive a decent payout. The $100,000 deals are for a four-month WNBA season, meaning players are receiving about $25,000 a month. The Aces’ first game was May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury.

“We’ve been talking with her agent,” Hill says. “(The announcement video) has gone viral. That’s been worth it all by itself. And we’ve used her likeness. We owe her that money, right?”

Hill doesn’t believe tying the sponsorship payouts to the length of the WNBA season should be a problem for the league’s investigation. The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits third parties from paying players for “basketball services.”

“I think everybody should understand that it’s about Las Vegas,” Hill said. “They need to be a part of the Las Vegas Aces in order to participate. So no, I don’t see any issues with that.”

The investigation

The WNBA’s investigation into Aces became known during the team’s 89-82 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks on May 18.

Coach Becky Hammon has maintained the team didn’t know anything about the sponsorships. The Aces were previously investigated by the WNBA for allegedly circumventing the salary cap by making under-the-table payments to players in February 2023. A simultaneous probe examined the team’s handling of former player Dearica Hamby, who was traded to the Sparks while pregnant.

Hammon was suspended two games and the WNBA rescinded the Aces’ 2025 first-round draft pick four months later after the league found the team violated rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

“I get one concern — I assume it’s part of the investigation — is whether or not the Aces brought this concept in any way, shape or form to us, right?” Hill said. “‘Hey, you know, trade you for something’ or, ‘Hey, would you do me a favor?’ No, none of that happened.”

Hill said the Aces were the ones that informed the LVCVA they didn’t want to hear about the proceedings with players.

The organization did reach out to the team’s chief strategy officer, Blair Hardieck, the night before the sponsporships were unveiled. The LVCVA said it wanted to get its digital team in front of the players for an announcement.

The subsequent video, featuring Hill and other LVCVA board members, has more than two million views on X.

Hill said he wanted players’ sponsorships to span the entire season. He also wanted to “capture the momentum and the excitement that’s going on with college women’s basketball leading into the WNBA season.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.