Plum leads Aces to win over Fever in front of historic crowd

The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces pulled away for a victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in front of a record crowd Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Las Vegas Aces face the Indiana Fever in front of a sold out crowd during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans ask for autographs before a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs for fans before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks to the court to warm up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up before the doors open ahead of a sold-out WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up before the doors open ahead of a sold-out WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, former teammates at the University of Iowa, chat on the court a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark fans cheer while the Fever warm up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, vie for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (11-6) with 34 points,while Kelsey Mitchell had 23 for the Fever (8-13).

A’ja Wilson had 28 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists for the Aces.

Indiana’s Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and rookie Caitlin Clark had 13 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

The fifth consecutive win for the back-to-back defending champions took place in front of an announced crowd of 20,366. It was an Aces record and the largest crowd for a regular-season WNBA game since 1999.

