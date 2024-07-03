Plum leads Aces to win over Fever in front of historic crowd
The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces pulled away for a victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in front of a record crowd Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Kelsey Plum led the Aces (11-6) with 34 points,while Kelsey Mitchell had 23 for the Fever (8-13).
A’ja Wilson had 28 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists for the Aces.
Indiana’s Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and rookie Caitlin Clark had 13 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.
The fifth consecutive win for the back-to-back defending champions took place in front of an announced crowd of 20,366. It was an Aces record and the largest crowd for a regular-season WNBA game since 1999.
