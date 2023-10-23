‘Three-peat’ talk begins as Aces celebrate world title again

There was a lot of love and admiration spoken as the Las Vegas Aces celebrated their second straight WNBA championship at Toshiba Plaza.

Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.

A crowd gathers outside of T-Mobile Arena to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces' 2nd WNBA championship on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gather at Toshiba Plaza just off the Las Vegas Strip for the Las Vegas Aces world championship celebration on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tens of thousands of fans gathered Monday at Toshiba Plaza for the Las Vegas Aces’ back-to-back championship celebration.

It didn’t take long for talk of winning a third straight WNBA title began.

Aces owner Mark Davis was seated in the front seat of the first double-decker bus as the entourage headed the short distance to the stage and red carpet. Aces fans filled the plaza in anticipation of the season-ending celebration.

David Martin, a Reno native, had to come show his support for the @LVAces and his GOAT A’ja Wilson “I wanted to step it up a little. I want everybody to know this is the GOAT” pic.twitter.com/iwEIEsx6or — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) October 23, 2023

The event ran from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in front of T-Mobile Arena. The Aces, 34-6 overall, defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 last Wednesday to win the 2023 WNBA title, repeating their title from 2022.

Aces pop-up merchandise shops were open in the area. The Aces were throwing hundreds of T-shirts and other merchandise from the busses.

Several Aces were seen wearing black T-shirts with white lettering saying “Aces vs. Everybody.” It was their slogan for the season.

The parade began at 5 p.m. and headed north from Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, arriving at the plaza about 5:25 p.m.

The Aces spent the past weekend celebrating several nights at several Las Vegas Strip nightclubs and restaurants.

Joining @ANYamashita at Toshiba Plaza for the Aces’ championship parade and rally, beginning momentarily. Enthused gathering forming outside T-Mobile Arena: pic.twitter.com/8lFDKyGTJr — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) October 23, 2023

A red carpet stretched from the New York/New York Connector Drive in front of a stage. Players, coaches, team personnel and dignitaries walked the red carpet to the stage.

Kelsey Plum said Monday morning that most of the players are expected back for next season, so talk of a “three-peat” was undoubtedly going to come up.

Plum sauntered onto the platform smoking a victory cigar, blowing a puff of smoke at center stage.

Injured all-star Chelsea Gray wheeled in on a scooter while A’ja Wilson, the Finals MVP, carried the championship trophy as the team gathered behind the stage before greeting the crowd.

World champions again

Davis spoke first, telling the crowd “We are still world champions.”

Team president Nikki Fargas brought up the first “three-peat” right after Davis spoke.

Language turned rather salty with coach Becky Hammon even letting a profanity slip, quickly noting that she’d have to fine herself.

Several players spoke, with many talking about going for a third straight title. Almost all expressed their love for their teammate, the franchise, Davis, Hammon and especially their fans.

“A lot of people doubted us,” said two-time MVP Wilson, who was snubbed as the league MVP for a third time, finishing fourth in the voting.

“We got the ring and that’s all that matters,” Wilson said.

Hammon snagged the microphone as Wilson spoke, saying that during her playing career she “played against all the GOATs … she (Wilson) will be the GOAT of the GOATs.”

Wilson then quietly added the Aces were going to “do this again.”

The plaza last saw such a large crowd when the Vegas Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship in June after a parade witnessed by more than 100,000 people.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.