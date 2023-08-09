‘Took care of business’: Aces bounce back with big win over Wings

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 28 points in 24 minutes to lead the Aces back into the win column by beating the Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) and Kelsey Plum, left, celebrate a basket as Dallas Wings' Natasha Howard, left front, and Satou Sabally (0), look on in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, left, and Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard, right, compete for control of a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against Dallas Wings' Crystal Dangerfield during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots after getting past Dallas Wings defenders Teaira McCowan (7) and Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball out to a temmate as Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings Teaira McCowan, center, grabs a rebound next to Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) as Wings' Natasha Howard (6) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) has the ball stripped away by Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) as Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) works for a shot attempt against Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) works against defensive pressure by Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) gets through Las Vegas Aces' Cayla George (13) and Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) takes a shot as Las Vegas Aces' Alaina Coates, left, defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) breaks to the basket for a shot as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) takes a shot over Las Vegas Aces' Cayla George and Kiah Stokes (41) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) works for a shot as Dallas Wings' Kalani Brown, right, defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon instructs her team in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Becky Hammon had a lot of bad film to show her team after Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Liberty.

After Tuesday, however, the Aces coach said she’ll have just as many good clips for the team heading back to Las Vegas.

The Aces were looking for a response coming off a 38-point loss against the Liberty. They found it against the Dallas Wings, leading wire-to-wire for a 104-84 victory Tuesday in one of their most dominant outings of the season.

“I’m not surprised at the way they came out tonight,” Hammon said. “They were focused, especially on the defensive end. They just came out and took care of business.”

The Aces (25-3) bounced back with a vengeance, rolling past the Dallas Wings (15-14) at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The win secures a 3-1 regular-season series win for the Aces against the Wings.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes, becoming the first player in WNBA history to register at least 25 points and 14 rebounds in less than 25 minutes, according to Across the Timeline.

She also became the fifth player to outscore her age on her birthday, as she turned 27 on Tuesday.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum added 20 points and eight assists and went 4-for-9 from 3 for the Aces. All-Star guard Chelsea Gray had 16 points on 66.7 percent shooting and was a game-best plus-37 in just under 22 minutes.

The Aces shot 50 percent from 3 and 50 percent from the floor.

“Whenever we get stops, we’re able to play out of our defense and get easy buckets in transition,” said All-Star Jackie Young, who scored 18 points.

Dallas was led by All-Star wing Satou Sabally, who had 21 points, and reserve forward Kalani Brown, who had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Wings. Dallas only had 26 points at halftime.

The Aces return to Michelob Ultra Arena at 7 p.m. Friday to face the Washington Mystics.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. First-quarter zone

The Aces opened the game playing zone defense. To say it was effective is a bit of an understatement.

Dallas went 0-for-8 to start the game, and didn’t make its first field goal until the 4:25 mark in the first quarter, when Sabally hit a corner 3. The Aces had already scored 16 points.

Wilson said it’s the most zone the team has played all season, but added that it’s proof of the Aces’ defensive versatility.

“When we’re really locked in, we’re pretty hard to maneuver through,” Wilson said. “It was a lot of fun.”

2. Rebounding

The rebounding disparity was a large factor in the Aces’ 99-61 loss to the Liberty. Hammon’s team faced a similarly difficult matchup against the Wings, one of the biggest teams in the league thanks to Brown and starting center Teaira McCowan, both listed at 6 feet, 7 inches.

Instead, the Aces dominated the paint. They outrebounded Dallas 45-30, as Wilson and starting center Kiah Stokes reached double figures. The Wings, who averaged 15 second-chance points per game entering Tuesday, finished with just five against the Aces.

Hammon said rebounding was a point of emphasis entering the game.

“When I challenge them basically — and I challenged them today — 19 out of 20 times, they step up,” Hammon said.

3. Wilson injury scare

Late in the third quarter, Wilson landed awkwardly while going for rebound. She limped off and did not return with the game well in hand.

It’s the second consecutive game in which Wilson has been forced to exit. She took an errant elbow to the head from New York forward Jonquel Jones on Sunday, though she eventually returned.

Wilson said she feels fine and expects to play Friday.

“I work in the offseason to make sure my body is ready for pretty much anything the league can throw at me,” she said. “It was just a funky landing. We’re good. I should be good.”

