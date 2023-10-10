Who’s performed memorably at Aces halftime shows?

There’s no shortage of halftime entertainment options in Las Vegas and the Aces have hosted several notable performers like Coolio, Rick Ross and Lil Jon.

Rick Ross performs during halftime in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Being located in Las Vegas, the Aces have a high standard for halftime shows. Local performers of various talents normally entertain the fans during the break, but more famous celebrities have also taken to the court for brief shows, too.

Here are five notable examples — and a few honorable mentions — of entertainers who’ve performed at Aces games since the team relocated to the city in 2018.

Honorable mentions: Blue Man Group (musicians), Terry Fator (ventriloquist), Anita Baker (musician, sang national anthem only)

5. Coi Leray

The Aces championship weekend featured lots of celebrations. The players and coaching staff were awarded their rings for winning the 2022 WNBA title and the organization unveiled its championship banner on May 27.

It also included a performance by rapper Coi Leray. The 2021 XXL Freshman had already been involved with the WNBA, narrating a commercial which featured Aces star A’ja Wilson among others. Coi Leray performed her hit single “Players,” along with several other songs in a seven-minute set.

4. Coolio

The 59-year-old rapper was the featured halftime entertainment during the Aces Sneakerhead night May 31, 2022 against the Connecticut Sun. Coolio, wearing a Wilson jersey, also brought his granddaughter onto the court with him while he performed.

Coolio performed a couple songs, including “Gangsta’s Paradise.” He died in September 2022, making his performance at Michelob Ultra Arena one of his last in Las Vegas.

3. Kehlani

It wasn’t exactly an Aces game, which may make this cheating, but the Bay Area singer provided the halftime entertainment at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, held at Michelob Ultra Arena July 15.

Kehlani performed several songs including “Distraction” and “Nights Like This” during her set with most of the All-Stars returning to the court to see the performance.

2. Lil Jon

The Atlanta rapper and producer is no stranger to Las Vegas. He showed up to perform at Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA Finals Sept. 13, 2022. Lil Jon, also donning a Wilson jersey over his T-shirt, performed “Outta Your Mind” and “Get Low” during his halftime set.

1. Rick Ross

The only thing which forced Rick Ross off the floor during his halftime show was the referees.

He performed for almost eight minutes during Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the Aces and Dallas Wings Sept. 24, featuring songs like “Hustlin’” and “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).” He was about to start “Diced Pineapples” when the lights came on and the game had to be resumed, to his and the fans disappointment.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.