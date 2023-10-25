Why A’ja Wilson was wearing a cast at Aces’ championship parade

Aces star A’ja Wilson wore a cast on her left hand at the team’s championship parade Monday. Wilson was named the MVP of the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the podium to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The black cast worn by Aces star and WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson at the team’s championship parade Monday was for a left wrist and thumb sprain with splinting for preventative rest, people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Wilson averaged 21.3 points on 50 percent shooting to go with 12.5 rebounds in the finals, in which the Aces defeated the New York Liberty in four games.

She was also named Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-WNBA honors this season.

