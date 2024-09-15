A’ja Wilson reaches milestone as Aces finish season sweep of Sun

A’ja Wilson and the Aces finished off a three-game regular-season sweep of the Connecticut Sun with a victory Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces return from playoff simulation to postseason stakes against Sun

With assist from mom, A’ja Wilson adds another career highlight

Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches game action from the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) reacts after turning the ball over to the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) tries to steal the ball from Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) smiles as she guards Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) scurries to grab the ball after it escaped her grip while being guarded by Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) works the paint as Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) guards her from behind during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Alysha Clark (7) share a laugh during a time out at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson is interviewed after becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season game in a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Alysha Clark (7) share a laugh during a time out at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson is interviewed after becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season game in a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces celebrate A’ja Wilson (22) becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buckets the Aces mascot celebrates A’ja Wilson becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces celebrate A’ja Wilson (22) becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson finishes an interview after becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season game in a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson, left, embraces her parents, Eva, middle, and Roscoe after becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces celebrate A’ja Wilson becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson celebrates becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points during a regular season after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson has recorded the WNBA’s first 1,000-point season.

She accomplished the feat with one minute, 57 seconds remaining in the Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Aces (25-13). This comes after she set the league’s record for points in a season on Wednesday in Indiana, surpassing Jewell Loyd’s 2023 mark of 939 points.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun (27-11) with 18 points.

The Aces can still catch the Sun for the third seed in the WNBA playoffs if they win their last two games and Connecticut loses its last two.

The Aces next play at the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.