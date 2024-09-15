A’ja Wilson reaches milestone as Aces finish season sweep of Sun
A’ja Wilson and the Aces finished off a three-game regular-season sweep of the Connecticut Sun with a victory Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson has recorded the WNBA’s first 1,000-point season.
She accomplished the feat with one minute, 57 seconds remaining in the Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Wilson finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Aces (25-13). This comes after she set the league’s record for points in a season on Wednesday in Indiana, surpassing Jewell Loyd’s 2023 mark of 939 points.
Marina Mabrey led the Sun (27-11) with 18 points.
The Aces can still catch the Sun for the third seed in the WNBA playoffs if they win their last two games and Connecticut loses its last two.
The Aces next play at the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
