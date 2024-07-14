Wilson stars, Hayes shines off bench as Aces beat Mystics

The Aces got a huge boost from Tiffany Hayes off the bench to defeat the Washington Mystics on the road Sunday.

Aces travel to Atlanta for 2nd game of road trip

Aces guard committed to new offseason league she helped develop

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back onto the court after being announces as the Aces’ all-time leading scorer during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on the road Sunday at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-7) with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Kelsey Plum had 22 points while Tiffany Hayes added 17 off the bench.

Ariel Atkins was the leading scorer for the Mystics (6-18) with a career-high 36 points.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.