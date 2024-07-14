103°F
Aces

Wilson stars, Hayes shines off bench as Aces beat Mystics

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back onto the court after being announces as the Aces’ all ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back onto the court after being announces as the Aces’ all-time leading scorer during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) with the ba ...
Aces guard committed to new offseason league she helped develop
Aces forward A'ja Wilson drives for a layup against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, July 12, 2024, ...
3 takeaways: Aces star salutes Beyonce, keeps making history
Aces star adds 2 ESPYs to awards shelf
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots in front of Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13 ...
Aces travel to Atlanta for 2nd game of road trip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2024 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2024 - 2:04 pm

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on the road Sunday at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-7) with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Kelsey Plum had 22 points while Tiffany Hayes added 17 off the bench.

Ariel Atkins was the leading scorer for the Mystics (6-18) with a career-high 36 points.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

