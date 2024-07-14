Wilson stars, Hayes shines off bench as Aces beat Mystics
The Aces got a huge boost from Tiffany Hayes off the bench to defeat the Washington Mystics on the road Sunday.
The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on the road Sunday at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-7) with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Kelsey Plum had 22 points while Tiffany Hayes added 17 off the bench.
Ariel Atkins was the leading scorer for the Mystics (6-18) with a career-high 36 points.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.