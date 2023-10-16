WNBA Finals notes: Aces earn All-WNBA nods; Liberty center shines

Jonquel Jones led the New York Liberty past the Aces in Game 3 on Sunday, while three Aces earned spots on the All-WNBA first or second teams.

New York Liberty forwards Jonquel Jones, left, and Breanna Stewart (30) surround Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jonquel Jones was candid during her pregame press conference.

The 2021 MVP knew there were questions surrounding the New York Liberty as they faced elimination and possibly being swept out of the WNBA Finals.

“I think we have to prove that we belong,” she said. “We’ve been saying we’re battle-tested. We went through tough series for a reason. Come out here and have pride. Just show our fans that we deserve to be here — that this is a great team.”

Jones, the Liberty’s center, knows a thing or two about the Finals and the unique pressure it brings. She’s stumbled at this hurdle twice before, to the Washington Mystics in 2019 and the Aces in 2022.

So Jones took matters into her own hands during New York’s 87-73 win against the Aces in Game 3 on Sunday. In front of a sold-out crowd of 17,143 fans at the Barclays Center — including WNBA legend Sue Bird, actor Jason Sudeikis, actor Aubrey Plaza, music producer Swizz Beatz and Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges — Jones left everything she had on the court.

Jones had 27 points on 66.7 percent shooting, eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals to finish a game-best plus-22 in more than 34 minutes. She also went 4 of 7 from 3, while taking primary responsibility to guard two-time MVP A’ja Wilson in the Liberty’s new defensive scheme

“She obviously was very efficient down there,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “There are obviously some things we can do better, but give her credit.”

Jones’ path to the Finals hasn’t been easy. After six years with the Connecticut Sun, she was traded to the Liberty during the offseason, one of a series of moves made by New York general manager Jonathan Kolb to convert the team into a juggernaut.

However, the Bahamian-born center’s transition hasn’t gone smoothly. A stress fracture in her left foot suffered during Connecticut’s Finals loss to the Aces slowed her integration into the new team, and Jones missed the All-Star Game for the first time since 2018 as she wrestled with her role.

Her play began to turn around shortly afterward, and Jones was named Commissioner’s Cup MVP after scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to guide the Liberty to an 82-63 win against the Aces on Aug. 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Jones has continued to shine in the playoffs. She was arguably the team’s most important player during their first two series, and was the lone bright spot for New York during its 104-76 drubbing by the Aces in Game 2.

“I was short tonight with the double-doubles by two (rebounds), but that’s OK,” Jones said. “Just keep it going. Just keep attacking the boards and making sure I’m doing whatever I can to make sure we get the win.”

All-WNBA recognition

Two-time MVP A’ja Wilson was a unanimous first-team All-WNBA selection by a national poll of 60 sports writers and broadcasters, the league announced Sunday. Point guard Chelsea Gray and wing Jackie Young earned second-team All-WNBA honors.

It’s Wilson’s fourth All-WNBA honor and her third time making the first team. Gray earned her third All-WNBA honor, previously making the first team in 2019 and the second team in 2017. The Aces are the 10th team to land three players on All-WNBA teams in a single season and the first since Gray, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike did it for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017, according to Across the Timeline.

Liberty forward and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas were also unanimous selections for first-team honors with Wilson. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally rounded out the first-team selections.

Gray and Young were joined on the second team by Ogwumike, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Players were selected regardless of position.

