‘Would you like some facts?’: Hammon speaks out as lawsuit overshadows Aces’ win

Aces coach Becky Hammon spoke out after her team’s win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, six days after it and the WNBA were named in a federal lawsuit.

Why Aces’ Plum wants fans to know she repeated fourth grade

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets amped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd reacts as Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) falls near the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball down the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) fights to make a basket as Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) fights to keep the ball in her possession while Los Angeles Sparks center Li Yueru (28) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) eyes it during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) comes down from the basket with it for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) jumps up for a basket as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guard her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) runs into a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces teammates Alysha Clark (7) and center Megan Gustafson (17) check on Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) falls as she chases LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) fights to keep hold of the ball as Aces defense surrounds her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) struggles to keep hold of the ball as Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot (7) and Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald (15) reach for the ball during a tip off during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) walks off the court after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs shirts for fans following a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes the ball to a teammate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) smiles during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) moves the ball from Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is seen during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Aari McDonald (15) struggles to move the ball past Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, right, watches a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) guards Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets amped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) guards Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) pumps up her teammates, Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and center Megan Gustafson (17) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) and Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) chase after a loose ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) dribbles the ball as LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (6) guards Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts to a referee calling a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) takes a moment during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammate Tiffany Hayes (15) celebrate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces teammates A'ja Wilson (22), Jackie Young (0), Kelsey Plum (10) and Tiffany Hayes (15) walk back to the court after celebrating during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bedazzled jersey worn by Las Vegas Aces emcee CJ Simpson is seen during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets amped up during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) loses hold of the ball as Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) yells to the referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) high five teammate Tiffany Hayes (15) after she drew a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) guards Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) as she drives to the basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches from the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson’s historic stat line. Rookie Rickea Jackson’s impressive performance.

Both were overshadowed by a larger story surrounding the Aces’ 87-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. So much so that coach Becky Hammon felt the need to offer some “facts” in her postgame news conference.

Former Aces and current Sparks forward Dearica Hamby filed a lawsuit against the Aces and the WNBA in federal court Monday, alleging she was discriminated against when she was traded to Los Angeles in January 2023 while pregnant.

Hammon denied Hamby’s claims once again Sunday. She interrupted a question about the lawsuit by asking: “Would you like some facts?”

“I’ve been in either the WNBA or the NBA for now 25 years. I’ve never had an HR complaint. Never. Not once. I still (haven’t) actually, because Dearica didn’t file any,” Hammon said. “She didn’t file with the players union. She didn’t file with the WNBA. Those are facts. It’s also factual that nobody made a call about trading her until Atlanta called us in January.”

Hammon went on to say any alleged bullying of Hamby “just didn’t happen.” Hammon claimed Hamby was provided with “over-the-top care.”

Hamby, in her first game against the Aces since the lawsuit was filed, was booed almost every time she touched the ball by the loud announced sellout crowd of 10,311. She finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Wilson led the Aces (17-9) with 34 points and 13 rebounds, giving her at least 20 points and 10 boards in a WNBA-leading eighth consecutive game.

It was her 16th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, breaking her own record for the most in a single campaign. Wilson also became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

The Aces received a boost from others as well. Kelsey Plum scored 18 points, Tiffany Hayes had 11 points off the bench, and Jackie Young added 10.

Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft in April, led the Sparks (6-21) with 15 points.

It was clear the game would be different before players even hit the court for warmups. A group of children held signs from their seats that referenced Hamby.

One poster said, “We (heart) Hamby.” Others read, “Hamby, thank you for protecting female athletes,” and “We will always miss Hamby.”

The officials seemed prepared for a tense game. They worked to keep players’ emotions in check early.

Hayes was called for two fouls within 2:16 of entering the game. Officials issued 13 total fouls — seven to the Aces and six to the Sparks — before the first quarter ended.

Emotions still continued to rise. Wilson was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter for her reaction to a shooting foul called against teammate Alysha Clark. Wilson said she felt like the officials ignored a foul committed against her on the other end.

“I told my teammates I apologize for them,” Wilson said. “But the blatant fouls, we have to call. Us particularly from the forward standpoint in the post, we get beat the heck up all the time.”

Wilson got the last laugh in the fourth quarter. She made a basket and was fouled with 6:44 remaining and stomped so hard in celebration Plum said she thought she was going to be “punched in the face.”

“I want to win really bad,” Wilson said. “And I like to show that through my game. I like people to feel the passion.”

Wilson added the Aces “took a lot of things personal” during Sunday’s game because Los Angeles won the last two matchups between the two teams.

“Yeah, they were nail biters or OTs, whatever. But that wasn’t us,” Wilson said. “It shouldn’t have ever been that way.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.