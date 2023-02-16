37°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 12:09 am
The Rio, seen in Las Vegas in March 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Rio, seen in Las Vegas in March 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The exterior of the Rio hotel-casino seen on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas R ...
The exterior of the Rio hotel-casino seen in 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
View of the Rio pool area at the Rio from the deck of the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge in ...
View of the Rio pool area at the Rio from the deck of the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge in May 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Oakland Athletics have added a third site where they could build a $1 billion ballpark in Las Vegas.

The A’s are now seriously considering the land where the Rio sits, on Flamingo Road, just west of the Strip and Interstate 15, a person with knowledge of the dealings told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dreamscape Companies, the New York-based real estate firm who owns the Rio, confirmed its interest in building a ballpark at the off-Strip site.

“The company has been engaged in a dialogue about the Rio as a potential MLB ballpark site for the past several years and it remains open to this idea,” the spokesperson said.

That brings three sites in play, with the Tropicana on the south St and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the north Strip also still under consideration.

The A’s began their Las Vegas relocation efforts in May of 2021, after the team and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred deemed their current home, RingCentral Coliseum, as not a viable site for the team’s future.

Manfred noted Monday that the team’s ballpark efforts had shifted toward Las Vegas.

With their lease at the Coliseum running out at the conclusion of the 2024 MLB season, the A’s need to get a new ballpark deal done in Las Vegas or Oakland in the near future.

“I think Mr. Fisher wants to make the best deal to secure the future of the A’s, whether it’s in Oakland or in Las Vegas,” Manfred said of A’s owner John Fisher. “They need a new stadium. I think that’s kind of beyond debate.”

The A’s are also still working with Oakland officials on their differences on a $12 billion mixed-use project planned for Howard Terminal in Oakland.

The massive project would be centered around a $1 billion waterfront stadium. Issues regarding affordable housing and infrastructure costs have lingered unresolved for the better part of the last two years.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Athletics add 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site, source says
Athletics add 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site, source says
2
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
3
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
4
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics and BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group shows an interio ...
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
By / RJ

The ballpark saga is nearing the two-year mark that MLB gave the A’s the green light to explore relocation. The Las Vegas Valley has been the only location the team has identified as a possible new home.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Mar ...
MLB commissioner to A’s: Get ballpark deal done
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics, which have been exploring a move to Las Vegas, risk losing their exemption from a revenue-sharing program if they don’t have a deal by 2024.

More stories for you
Source: A’s, Lombardo have discussed team’s move to Las Vegas
Source: A’s, Lombardo have discussed team’s move to Las Vegas
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
A’s expected to visit Las Vegas to meet with resort operators
A’s expected to visit Las Vegas to meet with resort operators