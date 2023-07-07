If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck

If the Oakland Athletics’ planned Las Vegas ballpark needs more than 9 acres of land to accommodate a retractable roof, that could be provided, Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim said Friday.

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acre of land of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

If the Oakland Athletics’ planned Las Vegas ballpark needs more than the 9 acres of land allotted to them to accommodate a retractable roof, they could be in luck.

If additional land is needed, that could be provided, Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim said Friday.

“I do believe we have some language that allows for supports for a roof if necessary beyond the above (acreage),” Kim told the Review-Journal.

The A’s initial stadium plans include a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark that would include some form of retractable roof.

Bally’s Corp., which owns the Tropicana, and Gaming and Leisure Properties, which owns the land where the stadium would be situated, agreed to provide the A’s 9 acres of land free of charge. That land is valued at around $180 million, according to Kim.

Renderings for the A’s ballpark show a large arch above the stadium, which would be the supports Kim noted. Wembley Stadium in England features a similar arch above the retractable roof facility. Those supports extend beyond the stadium’s footprint, which could require additional land.

A retractable roof is desirable to the A’s to allow for the ballpark to be climate controlled during the hot summer months and to allow for open air games during months when temperatures are not as extreme.

The A’s and Bally’s Corp. will also have up to four acres of shared space at the 35-acre site that could be used as a courtyard of sorts, leading fans to and from Las Vegas Boulevard, as depicted in artists renderings.

The Texas Rangers’ 40,000-seat Globe Life Field features a retractable roof and sits on 13 acres of land in Arlington, Texas. The A’s have toured that ballpark previously during their Las Vegas ballpark research process.

Although slightly larger, Globe Life Field provides an idea of how much space might be needed to construct a retractable roof stadium at the Tropicana site.

Similar to Globe Life Field, the A’s would also use artificial turf in Las Vegas, due to the lack of sunlight that would be available with a partially retractable roof.

The Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium features a semi-translucent dome and a natural grass field. The field is located on top of a field tray that moves in and out of the stadium to allow for adequate sunlight when not in use.

After the A’s stadium funding bill was signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo last month, earmarking up to $380 million in public money toward the $1.5 billion project, the A’s still need MLB approval for their relocation to Southern Nevada to be official. The A’s have begun the relocation application process.

Once they submit the application to MLB officials, it will be reviewed ahead of a potential vote of the team owners. The A’s would need 75 percent of owners to vote in favor of their move to Las Vegas for it to be approved.

