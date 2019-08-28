95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Albuquerque Isotopes rally for 10-6 win over Las Vegas Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 10:54 pm
 

Brian Mundell’s three-run homer led the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 10-6 come-from-behind victory over the Aviators on Tuesday at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Aviators (80-54) led 5-4 before the Isotopes scored four times in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Drew Weeks tied the game with a run-scoring single before Mundell cracked his 10th homer off left-hander Wei-Chung Wang.

Trey McNutt (4-2) was the loser, allowing three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The Aviators, leaders in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division, have a two-game advantage over second-place El Paso, which beat Salt Lake on Tuesday night.

Elliot Soto, Pat Valaika and Drew Butera each went 3-for-4 for Albuquerque (59-75).

Alfonso Rivas was 3-for-3 for the Aviators. Skye Bolt and Jorge Mateo each added two-run homers.

