Aviators

Aviators lose, 4-2, but still lead division by 2 games

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2019 - 10:53 pm
 

The Aviators maintained a two-game division lead despite a 4-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark before an announced sellout crowd of 10,153.

The Aviators (81-56) lead the El Paso Chihuahuas (79-58) by two games in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division with three games left. El Paso lost 2-1 in 10 innings at Sacramento.

A three-run eighth inning off Aviators relievers Trey McNutt, Kyle Lobstein and JB Wendelken gave Tacoma a 4-2 lead. The Rainiers sent nine men to the plate and took the lead with three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch.

Lobstein (6-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Jesus Luzardo pitched six strong innings for Las Vegas, giving up one run on six hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

Franklin Barreto and Alfonso Rivas drove in the 51s’ runs. Tacoma leadoff hitter John Andreoli went 4-for-5 with two runs.

Game 2 of the four-game series will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Aviators honored — Las Vegas Ballpark was named Ballpark of the Year and the Aviators were named Team of the Year by Ballpark Digest, the first time an organization has won both awards in the same year, according to Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard.

The year-end Ballpark Digest awards annually recognize the best of the baseball industry, covering MLB, MiLB, independent and summer collegiate programs in a wide range of categories.

PCL MVP — El Paso third baseman Ty France was named the PCL’s MVP in voting by managers and media.

The 25-year-old San Diego State product batted .399 (118-for-296) with 27 home runs, 27 doubles, 89 RBIs and a .477 on-base percentage in 76 games.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

