Barreto, Payton, Neuse go deep in Aviators’ win over Rainiers

The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 - 11:37 pm
 

Third baseman Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run in the first inning and left fielder Mark Payton hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 8-2 in the opening game of their series Thursday.

Barreto’s home run capped a four-run opening frame after first baseman Seth Brown hit a sacrifice fly that brought home shortstop Jorge Mateo.

Tacoma scored a run in the second on a home run by right fielder Jaycob Brugman. The Rainiers cut further into the deficit in the fourth inning when catcher Jordan Pacheco hit an RBI double, scoring designated hitter Eric Filia.

Las Vegas right-hander Matt Harvey (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sean Nolin (5-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Second baseman Sheldon Neuse also homered for the Aviators.

