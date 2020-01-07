Big League Weekend tickets to go on sale next week

Individual tickets for the 2020 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale Monday at noon, the team announced Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs' Charcer Burks (54) slides into home plate during the annual Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Individual tickets for the 2020 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale Monday at noon, the team announced Tuesday.

This year, Big League Weekend will consist of two weekends featuring the Cleveland Indians vs. the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 29 and March 1, and the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Chicago Cubs on March 7 and 8.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $105 and all-inclusive VIP hospitality packages start at $180 per ticket. The package price includes the cost of the ticket, food, beer and wine.

Big League Weekend took a one-year hiatus in 2019 because of construction of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, during the Aviators’ transition from the 51s at Cashman Field.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.