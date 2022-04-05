Breakdown of Aviators’ opening day roster

The season begins Tuesday when the Aviators host the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Aviators players, including infielder Nick Allen (2) and catcher Shea Langeliers (33) warm up during media day practice at the Las Vegas ballpark on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nick Allen, infield — The No. 5 prospect in the A’s organization, according to the MLB.com prospect rankings, Allen spent last season between Triple-A Las Vegas and Double-A Midland. The former third-round draft pick is on Oakland’s 40-man roster and hit .243 in 39 games with the Aviators in 2021.

Luis Barrera, outfield — On the 40-man roster, Barrera made a six-game appearance in MLB before returning to the Aviators. He’s ranked as Oakland’s No. 27 prospect and hit .276 while drawing 39 walks in 96 games with Las Vegas in 2021.

Marty Bechina, outfield — A versatile utility man who can play third base, shortstop or outfield, Bechina spent last season between the Aviators and the RockHounds. He had a strong rookie ball and Single-A season in 2019, but after returning from the COVID-19 pause, struggled in 2021, hitting .189 with the Aviators.

Aaron Brown, LHP — Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round in 2014, Brown has bounced around minor league baseball and spent time abroad. He appeared in 23 games for the Aviators in 2021, posting a 2-1 record and 2.49 ERA in 25⅓ innings.

Ryan Castellani, RHP — A former second-round draft pick, Castellani broke into MLB with the Colorado Rockies during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Albuquerque, going 3-11 with a 6.25 ERA before signing with the A’s as a minor league free agent this offseason.

Bryce Conley, RHP — A former Georgia State pitcher, Conley is another prospect whose development was put on pause by COVID-19. After returning from the year off, he spent last season with Midland, making 14 starts in 29 appearances while posting a 4.39 ERA.

Parker Dunshee RHP — After flying through Oakland’s farm system, Dunshee, a seventh-round draft pick, had a rough 2021. He made nine starts for Las Vegas with a 6.65 ERA with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.24 in his return from the COVID-19 pause.

Vince Fernandez, outfield — Drafted by the Colorado Rockies, then snatched in the Rule 5 draft by the San Francisco Giants, Fernandez now finds himself in the A’s organization after being chosen in the Rule 5 Draft again. He hit .229 with 14 home runs with Double-A Richmond last season.

Dermis Garcia, infield — Signed as a minor league free agent this offseason after spending the past six seasons in the Yankees organization, Garcia is still just 24. The power-hitting corner infielder slugged .486 with 31 home runs for Double-A Somerset last season.

Grant Holmes, RHP — Taken by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2014 draft, Holmes was acquired by Oakland during the 2016 season as part of the deal that sent Josh Reddick and Rich Hill to Los Angeles. Shoulder injuries have hindered his development, and he posted an 8.01 ERA in 36 appearances for the Aviators in 2021.

Brian Howard, RHP — The tallest player on the Aviators’ roster at 6 feet, 9 inches, Howard made 21 starts for Las Vegas last season. The former eighth-round pick went 7-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

Jared Koenig, LHP — Undrafted out of college, Koenig spent three years playing Independent League baseball and went to Australia for a season. He signed with Oakland as a minor league free agent before the 2021 season and went 7-5 with a 1.24 WHIP in 21 starts for Midland.

Adam Kolarek, LHP — The 33-year-old won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and was traded to the A’s in February 2021. He’s on Oakland’s 40-man roster.

Shea Langeliers, catcher — The No. 2 prospect in the A’s organization, Langeliers was one of the players sent by the Atlanta Braves to Oakland for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson. Langeliers spent most of last season with Double-A Mississippi, but was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett late in the season.

Zach Logue, LHP — The No. 23 prospect in Oakland’s farm system, Logue is the only pitcher in the A’s top-30 prospects who will start the season in Las Vegas. He was one of four players acquired by the A’s from the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason in the Matt Chapman trade.

Vimael Machin, infield — Machin has spent stints in Oakland during the past two seasons but hasn’t been able to stick. Drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2015, he played 89 games with Las Vegas last season, hitting .295 with 58 RBIs.

Parker Markel, RHP — Signed as a minor league free agent, Markel made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 season. Now 31, he most recently pitched for the San Diego Padres organization.

Mickey McDonald, outfield — A speedy, contact-hitting outfielder, McDonald has flirted with the A’s top-30 prospect list but isn’t currently ranked. He was called up to the Aviators midway through last season and hit .333 with 44 runs in 56 games.

Nate Mondou, infield — Mondou had a strong 2021 season in Las Vegas, hitting .282 with 49 RBIs and 20 doubles out of his 53 hits.

Chester Pimentel, RHP — After spending several years in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system, Pimentel signed as a minor league free agent in the offseason. The Dominican reliever had a 6.23 ERA in 26 appearances for Triple-A Reno last season.

Austin Pruitt, RHP — Pruitt, 32, spent last season with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, but pitched just 7⅓ innings after injuring his elbow in 2020. He debuted for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

Buddy Reed, outfield — Acquired by Oakland from San Diego in the Jurickson Profar trade, Reed played in 43 games for Las Vegas last season. He hit .247 with a .354 on-base percentage.

Miguel Romero, RHP — Romero, who is on the A’s 40-man roster, appeared in 28 games for Las Vegas last season, starting 13. The Cuban right-hander had a 6.27 ERA and struck out 54 in 74⅔ innings.

Norge Ruiz, RHP — Ruiz first appeared in Triple A in 2018, but spent most of the 2021 season with Midland. He appeared in eight games and threw 10⅓ innings.

JJ Schwarz, catcher — An eight-round draft pick in 2018, Schwarz spent last season as the primary catcher for Midland. He played in 72 games, hitting .240 with 36 RBIs.

Sam Selman, LHP — Selected off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, Selman spent last season between the Giants and Angels. He pitched 25 innings, all in relief, and finished with a 5.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Collin Wiles, RHP — A former first-round draft pick, Wiles started his career with the Texas Rangers and spent last season with Triple-A Round Rock. He was 7-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.24 WHIP before signing as a minor league free agent in the offseason.

